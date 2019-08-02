Rong360 Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Survey: Nearly 30% Believe that Income is Positively Correlated with Appearance

beauty care product and service spending spendings on appearance

According to a survey conducted by Rong360 Jianpu Technology, nearly 30% of respondents believe that income level is positively correlated with appearance.

BEIJING, CHINA, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent years, the “Beauty Economy” has grown rapidly in size and shows no signs of slowing down. It's a predictable trend, as most of us can't help but judge a book by its cover. But is it true that attractive people earn more money? According to a survey conducted by Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT), nearly 30% of respondents believe that yes, income level is positively correlated with appearance.12.07% of interviewees reported spending 30% of their disposable income on clothing and accessories.According to the survey, women are the bigger spenders. Nearly 2% of female respondents reported spending more than 100% of their income on their appearance, and more than 20% of women in first-tier cities sped over ¥3,000 (~$436). On the other hand, men who report the highest spending levels come from second-tier cities. In total, 17.65% of respondents said they spend 20% of their income on their appearance. The chart below shows the amount spent on appearance (including clothing, shoes, hats, skincare and cosmetics, fitness and massage), separated by gender and region.People who are married without children spend the most.According to the survey, income level is positively correlated with spending. Among respondents with a monthly income of between ¥20,000-30,000 (~ $2900-4360), 25% said they spend more than ¥3,000 (~$436) on their appearance. About 20% of people born after 1960 said they are willing to spend ¥1,000-3,000 (~$145-436) on their appearance each month. Additionally, as many as 22.7% of women said they are willing to spend more than ¥3,000 (~$436) on a single purchase, and 7.61% said they would spend even more than ¥10,000 (~$1450). The chart shows beauty care product and service spending, divided by gender.The generation born after 2000 spends the most on cosmetic surgery.According to the survey, around 60% of respondents said they spend the most on basic skincare, while among the generation born after 2000, 13.33% said they would spend the most on cosmetic surgery. The survey also found that as income levels increased, preference for fashion also increased, but concerns about the price–performance ratio decreased.It’s commonly said that looks are the beginning, but talent is the major differentiating factor, and in the end, staying loyal to one’s self is the ultimate success. But people who are above average in looks, talent and personality are few and far between.



