Dr. Joy Kong of Chara Biologics and the Thea Center for Regenerative Medicine to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joy Kong is a physician, but if you listen to her, you will notice the intense focus and passion of a motivational speaker. When it comes to the subject of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies, she is in fact a gifted lecturer, and a fierce advocate.

Dr. Kong is putting the finishing touches to her memoir, Tiger of Beijing, and you will notice many of the symbolic qualities of the tiger in this masterful woman—she fears nothing, she demonstrates great strength, she is lithe and beautiful. Most of all, Dr. Kong is like the tiger because she follows what beats in her heart. At first that was the idea of being a healer and making a difference for humanity, more recently it has been to bring understanding and trust to the concept of stem cell therapy--as a medicinal treatment to reverse the signs of aging and many health conditions.

Dr. Kong is the CEO of an organization known as Chara Biologics and also leads Thea Center for Regenerative Medicine. Both names come from Greek words related to light and joy, and bringing more of that to patients, physicians, and the world is a significant mission for this visionary doctor. She wants people to realize that the future of medicine comes from our origins—the very cells that carry messages about how to split, grow, and become organs and different tissues during the formation of a human.

Dr Kong stresses that when she delivers treatment, it is not a molecule, or a group of molecules at work —it is the DNA and intelligence within the cells that signal the body to respond and repair itself. The most important stem cells in our body are Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), and they have the capacity to travel through vasculature to the exact location of where they are needed. For someone suffering from COPD that would be the lungs, for someone with osteoarthritis the joint area, for one who suffered a traumatic brain injury, the brain. People are still slow to embrace this, but there is highly active research worldwide that proves cell science not only works, it can be applied safely and responsibly.

Dr. Kong is going to tell us more about stem cell therapy, how regenerative medicine works overall, and share case histories and testimonials. She will arm listeners with the kind of knowledge that once only doctors were privy to. And she will relate her struggle to come to America, her medical education and experiences here, and all that can be found in her new memoir.

For more information about Dr. Kong and her work visit https:///charabiologics.com



