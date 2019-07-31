Aurora Wong Talks ZB, Geopolitics, and Innovation at Taiwan Blockchain Week

Invitation for Vice President of ZB Group, Aurora Financial Innovation Panel Aurora was speaking at the Financial Innovation Panel ZB.com

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 28th, the "First Taiwan Blockchain Week" was held at the Taipei International Convention Center. Aurora, vice president of ZB Group and founder of ZB Nexus, was invited to attend the Financial Innovation Panel alongside Ping An (HK) Group Executive Director Alexander Wan, DUSD Vice President Ying Jun, and JEX founder Chen Xin, to talk about the impact of digital currency and blockchain on existing financial and economic ecology.

Sino-US, Japanese-Korean trade conflicts benefit digital currency market

The trade conflict between China and the United States and Japan and South Korea in 2019 have affected many parts of the global supply chain. When talking about the impact of this phenomenon on digital currency, Aurora pointed out how the trade conflicts will raise concerns about tax increases, interest rate cuts and inflation. Because investors tend to buy digital currencies to avoid risk, Aurora went on to make the case for bitcoin demand rising.

On the whole, due to the impact of trade conflicts, it is likely that more capital will inflow to the digital currency market, not the other way around. What’s more, bitcoin has garnered more attention than other, smaller cap digital currencies. It can be argued that the “small bull market” of the first half of 2019 has confirmed this trend. The share of bitcoin in the total market value of digital currencies has increased by about 10% nearing highs note seen since the ICO explosion. “So far, the flight to safety has shined on BTC more than others…while the prices of most non-mainstream digital currencies have not increased significantly.”

Configuring digital currency assets to hedge against macroeconomic risks

Regarding the asset allocation proposals that many people care about, the panel guests agreed that as of today, digital currencies should become an indispensable part of asset allocation. Aurora said that investing in digital currencies has three advantages: one is that it can hedge macroeconomic risks, and the second is that asset ownership is firmly in its own hands, “the value of having true ownership should not be underestimated.” Aurora concluded with the third point that if one takes the long view, it should be clear that digital currencies still have a broad space for appreciation.

In terms of specific currencies, bitcoin with a higher value consensus is an ideal choice. Beyond Bitcoin Aurora also stated, “Protocol coins with specific circulation and application scenarios can also be considered, such as BNB for Binance, ZB token for the ZB platform, and HT for use on Huobi. Their demand has all increased this year.”

Blockchain and digital currency will affect certain industries more than others in the next 10 years

Aurora calmly reiterated that the blockchain is not omnipotent and can not be applied to all application scenarios. The biggest contribution of the blockchain is to fill up the value transfer protocol on the Internet, which is most likely to serve the digital economy in the next 10 years. Taking the Internet of Things industry as an example, machines can complete the token transaction through smart contracts, which can effectively manage and utilize the Internet of Things data to maximize the industrial value.

Taiwan has a leading semiconductor industry in the world, and its technological and financial innovation strengths cannot be underestimated. Faced with the wave of blockchain technology, Taiwan's industry, academia and research communities are trying to actively embrace and explore related applications. ZB Group has recognized the momentum and positive environment in Taiwan and is participating accordingly. Taiwan Blockchain Week was the second of two major conferences already this year in Taipei. The first of which was the Asia Blockchain Summit during which ZB.com and BW.com co-hosted the Asia Blockchain Summer Party as a mixer for international and local leaders and experts across the space.

The first Taiwan Blockchain Week was also supported by Mayor Ke Wenzhe of Taipei, Ye Haoshi, Vice Mayor of Kaohsiung City, Liang Shixian, Chairman of the Taiwan Internet of Things Association, Liang shixian, president of the Asian Blockchain Association, Chang Cai Zhichuan, Associate Professor of Taiwan University, Liao Shiwei and other leaders from private and public sectors.

About ZB Group

ZB Group was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing leadership to the blockchain development space and today manages a network that includes digital assets exchanges, wallets, capital ventures, research institutes, and media. The Group’s flagship platform is ZB.com, the industry leading digital asset exchange. The platform launched in early 2013 and boasts one of the world’s largest trading communities.

ZB Group also includes ZBG the innovative crypto trading platform, and BW.com, the world’s first mining-pool based exchange. Other holdings include wallet leader BitBank, as well as exchange brands ZBM, ZBX and Korea’s Bithi.

Industry intelligence and standards are headed by the recently launched ZB Nexus who embody the core values of ZB Group and open-source their reports and analysis for the public.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.