The Force Protocol & Mars Finance Co-host “POW’ER 2019 Global Blockchain Developers Conference”

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Force Protocol & Mars Finance will co-host “POW’ER 2019 Global Blockchain Developers Conference” from August 20, 2019 to August 21, 2019 in Beijing.In 2019, blockchain has become a spot for the Internet industry, financial services and other industries. The top companies start to concentrate on the application of blockchain technology patents, for example, financial giant JP Morgan has launched Quorum platform, the king of social network Facebook has released Libra project. A new technology wave triggered by blockchain has attracted the attention of the world.WANG Feng from Mars Finance indicates that “POW’ER Global Blockchain Developers Conference” will invite 1500 developers to discuss the trend, application and use cases of blockchain technology, digital economy, artificial intelligence, Internet of things (IOT) and other new technologies.The conference has invited blockchain technology leaders, heads of investment and research institutions, blockchain technology leaders of first-tier Internet companies, and technical elites and scholars in the fields of artificial intelligence, Internet of things and cloud computing around the world to share their prospects of new technology trends.LEI Yu, co-founder and CEO of The Force Protocol, will attend the conference as the Force Protocol is the co-host with Mars Finance.LEI Yu, Master of Tsinghua University and early bitcoin miner in 2011, has deeply studied in blockchain technology and crypto-economy since 2016. He is familiar with data structures, proficient in cryptography, security protocols and encryption algorithms, and have in-depth research of financial systems.The Force Protocol was established in 2018 with experienced team members and sufficient funding for the project. As an open platform of blockchain, The Force Protocol aims to provide encryption financial service solutions to developers based on main public chain system and independently developed blockchain financial applications. It provides solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform asset circulation, deep sharing of lending transactions, stable currency issuance of cross-chain cryptographic asset mortgage, issuance of general securities bonds, payment on the chain, and settlement of transactions.The Force Protocol is funded by well-known investment institutions such as Collinstar Capital and 8 Decimal Captial, based on the main public chain system and the independent R&D of blockchain financial application. Through the abstraction and encapsulation of distributed financial business process, in the form of SDK and API, the one-stop solution enables decentralized financial application development.It is reported that the conference currently has topics including blockchain, artificial intelligence, the integration of the Internet of things (IoT), as well as privacy computing, distributed storage, computing power leap, open finance, Libra influence, decentralized trading, the rise of BaaS, DApp ecology and other major blockchain R&D and application dimensions. Meanwhile, in terms of the blockchain and other emerging technology fields , BBS would be organized to discuss how to integrate Internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data and other technologies into the new generation of digital economy ecology.



