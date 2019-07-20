Crypto Asset Custody Sidelined: Why The Herd is Yet To Arrive

Mr. Ma Zhe Attended Guest

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Force Protocol has successfully hosted the prestigious “ Custody Alliance Global Meetup-Taibei” at Taibei, July 4th ,2019, along with BC Group and TokenInsight, on behalf of co-hosted Jinse Finance, ChainUP, Krypital Group, Tsingtech Capital, Finctor Group, Infinitech Capital, Futuremoney, Maicoin, Biki, Kex Group and OceanEX.“Custody Alliance Global Meetup”, an invitation only gathering, was booked up over a week prior to its scheduled date. Over one hundred individuals added their names to the waitlist in hopes to attend.PreAngel Fund, Draper Dragon, Node Capital, Evolution Capital, Dfund, 8Decimal, Capital, Genesis Capital, Imo Ventures, ZB Capital and Ladger have attended and shared their opinions.The Force Protocol started with a speech by The Force Partners CEO Mr. Ma Zhe. He spoke on How to land crypto asset custody on Defi field.“ Crypto asset custody is riskier and more complicated than most of us realize. It played an important role in financial market but most people are not aware of ”.Crypto Asset Custody is the sidelined of crypto market that is Lack of institutional-grade custodial services.In the fast-growth world of crypto assets, though, this can be a barrier, leaving latecomers with underperforming returns as infrastructure providers scramble to catch up with those that were braver.Or at least, so the legend goes.In crypto, however, things are generally not as straightforward as they seem. And with custody of crypto assets, the scramble for volume is checked by the outsized risk to both reputation and client wealth.Custody, therefore, is not just about asset security. It’s about passing the security responsibilities over to a government-approved third-party. In the big-stakes world of institutional custody, it pays to be cautious.Until recently, one of the missing pieces in the wider crypto ecosystem was an institutional-grade crypto asset custodial solution. The crypto custodial service industry is booming since the beginning of 2019.The Force Protocol, BC Group and TokenInsight have announced a strategic partnership to drive the crypto custody goes on what people expecting of the safe, secure, trusted and regulated way.They now have a way into the market and can pick from a multitude of solutions that allow them to secure crypto assets.The Herd is yet to arrive because there is a suite of pain points on Crypto asset custody that have not been addressed in any meaningful way.Based on TokenInsight huge database and crypto custody tech knowledge of BC Group. The Force Protocol could explore more activities on Secondary market fund custody, mortgage custody, OTC fund custody. And will take mortgage loan, multi-coin combination mortgage to crypto world.“We will continue to explore each side of the crypto custody pain points in future”, Ma said.Investor prefer an environment that is used to a culture of compliance, tailored custody, liquid markets and institutional-grade customer service which is the aim of Custody Alliance Global Meetup.Therefore, The Force Protocol, BC Group and TokenInsight signed partnership of crypto asset custody.



