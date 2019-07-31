“Unplanned” Actress Ashley Bratcher to Attend 168 Film Festival

Ashley Bratcher, "Unplanned" Actress

Cast & Crew to Receive the Faith, Hope & Love Award

It stretched me artistically, but more importantly it has impacted people’s lives. Learning to roll with the punches has been tough, but worth it.” — Ashley Bratcher

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning lead actress from the film “ Unplanned ,” Ashley Bratcher will be on hand to receive the 2019 FAITH, HOPE & LOVE AWARD (FHL) at the 168 Film Festival Awards Show on Sunday, August 25th at the AMC Burbank 16 Cinema at 125 E Palm Ave in Burbank, CA. Tickets are available at https://www.168film.com/Tickets “168“ selected the “Unplanned” actress along with Writer/Directors, Chuck Konzelman & Cary Solomon for the 2019 FHL Award for Excellence in Filmmaking from a distinguished field of nominees.Bratcher stars in the film as Abby Johnson, abortion clinic manager, turned pro-life by horrors she witnessed in the clinic. It was a box office hit and the film received a coveted “A+ CinemaScore.”According to Bratcher, “Working on a movie like Unplanned is everything that an actor hopes for in a role. It stretched me artistically, but more importantly it has impacted people’s lives. That’s the ultimate goal: to move people, inspire them, challenge them. This film has done that and more. Learning to roll with the punches has been tough but worth it.”The FHL Award’s core issues include Exemplary Media Production depicting Protection of Innocence, The Fight Against Human Trafficking, Learning, Teaching and Mentoring Underprivileged Children.The winners of the award must demonstrate the highest possible standards of integrity, civic and social responsibility in pursuit of the arts.“We want to reward artists of excellence, who are making our world a better place. ’Unplanned’ is indicative of the greatest of these values, love, and the successful portrayal of courage to our society, for times such as these,” said 168 Founder/Director, John David Ware.The 168 Film Festival runs August 24-25 and is appropriate for ages 12 years and up.Sponsors include Arri, Winter Star Productions, Roush Media and Advent Media.For a press kit or to speak with a filmmaker or actor, or obtain B-roll, stills or clips from films, contact 168 at 818-557-8507, or info@168project.com. For more info visit www.168film.com

"Unplanned" Trailer



