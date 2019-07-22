168 Film Festival Awards Nominations 2019

Poster 2019 Rebirth Corey Oliver Points the Way to 168 Film Festival Photo by W Kidston 2017 "Fhedi" Winner Best Film 2018 with Charles Shaughnessy, Hala Saad, John David Ware, Lou Ferrigno Jr. (L-R)

Leaders Are From Down Under and Across the Pond

I challenged myself this year not to shy away from the spiritual aspects of the story. To keep it true to the Word while still producing a mainstream film.” — Aaron Kamp

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 168 Film Festival exhibition is Saturday & Sunday, August 24th & 25th at the AMC Burbank 16 Cinema, 125 E Palm Ave Burbank, CA. Tickets are available at https://168film.com/tickets and the 2019 Festival Schedule is available at https://www.168film.com/Schedule The 17th Annual Bible-based 168 Film Project competition award nomination leaders are from down under and across the pond. Leading the pack for the Rebirth-themed season is Aaron Kamp, a veteran, multi-award-winning filmmaker.His “True Reflection” shines with fifteen nominations. It’s about an addiction support group with mystical ties to healing power. “Reflection” is based on a fiery verse from the last book of the Bible, Revelation 3:17-18 that counsels the poor, blind, and naked to buy gold refined by fire.“I challenged myself this year not to shy away from the spiritual aspects of the story. To keep it true to the Word while still producing a mainstream film. I am proud to have it recognized in so many categories,” said Kamp.“True Reflection” is tied (15 noms) with newcomer, Marcus Wood, whose “The Other Way” yields nothing to the veteran. Set in an English ocean town, “Way” tells a tale of a girl’s urge for revenge and the higher path of forgiveness. The canvas for the story is Jonah 2:1-6 when Jonah sinned willfully against God and later prayed for forgiveness from deep inside the belly of a great whale.Tamara Johnson, “F8TH” (Faith) nabbed 14 nominations, including two for the film’s director and lead actor, Glenn Plummer (Gray's Anatomy, CSI, Sons of Anarchy, Speed, Day After Tomorrow).CC Weske’s “Out of the Quiet” also had 14 nominations for her near-death to rebirth tale of a troubled girl and her therapist, based on John 3:16-17.Two-time Best Film Winner Christopher Wiegand’s “The Antique Shop” tells the tale of a young woman who inherits an antique shop along with its mysterious secrets. “Shop” is tied at 11 nominations with Ty Orr and Watersprings Church’s post-apocalyptic “Awakening.”Dave Rajkumar’s “Heart of a Child” played well, getting nine nominations for the story of a PTSD veteran, who must be spiritually reborn as a child to receive healing.Amy Sutherland got 8 nominations for “Amelia” about a troubled woman lured by a wise fisherman.Five nominations each went to Stephanie Hylton’s “So Much More,” a wife wrestles with God, and Serena Travis’ “Happy ReBirthday,” about a young wife who discovers true joy on her birthday.Deborah E. Brown got four nominations for “Nato Podalico” (Breech Born), about a rebellious teen who dives feet first into the family’s tour guide business. Brown produces from Italy. Her legendary Best Film of 2006, “Cinque Minuti” (Five Minutes) has been viewed over 15 million times.Alicia Schudt-Schechter & Yvette Sams got four nominations for “Sunday School,” about a cantankerous widower who is forced to teach kids in Sunday School.Three nominations each went to Marjorie Burgos’ “Luzy,” about an artist fighting her fears and Justin Manntai’s “D.O.G,” about love, life, and “fetch.”Nominated for Best Documentary went to veteran filmmakers, Gwen McGee for “The Ghetto and The Gospel,” about a gangster rapper in the inner city and Ashley Sanchez and Mark Baird’s “AIM For Independent Living,” which shows how disabled individuals can live on their own.One nomination apiece went to Nina May for “Elevator Pitch,” Tracy Brantlinger for spousal reconciliation tale “Call My Name,” Ian Eyre for In-law shocker “Don't Talk About Jesus!” and Bobby Bliatout & Khetphet Phagnasay for a tale of hope in a brutal labor camp, “NAI-KHOO” (Teacher).Best Student Film nominations went to zombie apocalypse tale “Goat“ by Ariel Gade, to second-chance-at-life story “Rewind” by Cameron Haddad and to shock and forgiveness tale “The Potter” by Aser Seifu (Ethiopia).Best Open Film nominees included escape documentary “Saved: Escape from Kim’s Regime” by Thea Haavet, marital drama “Unfaithful” by Jennifer Taylor, cat-and-mouse tale “Drive” by Julitta Pourciau, man-ponders-military-service story “SALUTE” by Anthony Hackett and “The Father” by Evan Atwood, about a menacing stranger, a gold watch and no memories of the past.NOMINATIONS BY FILM“True Reflection” by Aaron Kamp (15) Best Speed Film, International Film, Director, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, s Screenplay, Scriptural Integration, Evangelista Award (Best Tool for the Gospel), Cinematography, Editor, Sound Design, Original Score, Makeup & Hair.“The Other Way” by Marcus Wood (15) Best Speed Film, International Film, Director, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, Screenplay, Scriptural Integration, Evangelista Award, Cinematography, Editor, Production Design, Sound Design, Original Score, Makeup & Hair.“Out of the Quiet” by CC Weske (14) Best Speed Film, Director, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, Screenplay, Scriptural Integration, Evangelista Award, Cinematography, Editor, Production Design, Sound Design, Original Score, Makeup & Hair.“F8TH” by Tamara Johnson (14) Best Speed Film, Director, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Screenplay, Scriptural Integration, Cinematography, Editor, Production Design, Sound Design, Original Score, Makeup & Hair.“Awakening” by Ty Orr (11) Best Speed Film, Director, Actress, Supporting Actress, Screenplay, Scriptural Integration, Cinematography, Editor, Production Design, Sound Design, Makeup & Hair.“The Antique Shop” by Christopher Wiegand (11) Best Speed Film, Director, Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Screenplay, Cinematography, Editor, Production Design, Sound Design, Makeup & Hair.“Heart of a Child” by Dave Rajkumar (9) Best Speed Film, Director, Actor, Supporting Actress, Screenplay, Scriptural Integration, Evangelista Award, Production Design, Makeup & Hair.“Amelia” by Amy Sutherland (8) Best Speed Film, Director, Actress, Cinematography, Editor, Production Design, Sound Design, Original Score.“So Much More” by Stephanie Hylton (5) Alumni Film, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actress (2)“Happy ReBirthday” by Serena Travis (5) Alumni Film, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress“Nato Podalico” (Breech Born) by Deborah E. Brown (4) Int’l Film, Scriptural Integration, Editor, Production Design“Sunday School” by Alicia Schudt-Schechter & Yvette Sams (4) Write of Passage Film, Comedy, Actor, Supporting Actor“Luzy” by Marjorie Burgos (3) Supporting Actress, Sound Design, Original Score“D.O.G.” by Justin Manntai (3) Comedy, Supporting Actress, Evangelista Award“ReNaissance” by Nina May (2) Alumni Film, Comedy



