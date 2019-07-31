ADMC-3 $5B Army Contract for Technology Awarded to Ace Computers

Ace CEO John Samborski Ace Computers Custom Technology

We have a long history working with the military and federal government on similar contracts. We have been preparing for this award and have the resources in place to respond quickly to new orders.” — Ace Computers CEO John Samborski

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers/JC Technology Inc. just announced that it won a share in the $5 billion ADMC-3 (Army Desktop and Mobile Computing) contract. There were a total of 58 contenders with only eight selected, including Dell and HPI.

This is a significant win for Ace Computers, which already holds major GSA, USAF CCS-2, and SEWP V contracts.

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “We are eager to start fulfilling orders for this contract. While we are pleased that the list of contractors was finalized, this doesn’t come as a total surprise. We have a long history working with the military and federal government on similar contracts and are confident of the value that we bring to this space. So, we have been preparing for this award and have the resources in place to respond quickly to new orders.”

The ADMC-3 contract includes integrated desktop computers, tablets, notebooks, workstations, electronic displays, printers, thin clients and multifunction devices.

The ADMC-3 IDIQ (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) fulfills the U.S. Army Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) requirement to support the Government’s worldwide need for commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) IT equipment and services. With a ceiling value of $5 billion, ADMC-3 has been identified as one of the top federal opportunities for technology providers.

A long-term Ace Computers military client said, “When I saw the quality of the components and level of expertise that Ace brought in, I was very happy. Everything was delivered a bit ahead of schedule. The customer service is excellent. I would definitely recommend them and in fact I do.”

The ADMC-3 contract runs through July 25, 2029--with a five-year base and a five-year option.

Founded in 1983, Ace Computers is one of the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Contracts include GSA, CCS-2 and SEWP V. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include: New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Minnesota. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/TopProducts.asp. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



