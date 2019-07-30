HHS Secretary Azar Statement on Drop in 2020 Medicare Drug Premiums

Today, HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement regarding the Trump Administration’s announcement that the average basic premium for Medicare Part D prescription drug plans is projected to drop in 2020, the third straight year to see a decrease:

“President Trump has listened to what American patients and seniors want, and he has promised to protect what works and fix what’s broken in American healthcare. Medicare Part D plans continue to be extremely popular, and the President is delivering improvements to Part D, offering plans more ways to provide low-cost options and delivering patients more transparency on drug prices. With premiums in Part D now projected to decline for 2020, President Trump is delivering on his promise to protect seniors and put patients in control.”

Read the press release from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.