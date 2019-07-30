Press Conference scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2019

Tesla’s Defective “Autopilot” System Kills Another Driver Resulting In Another Wrongful Death Lawsuit

“Our investigation has confirmed there is no dispute that the Tesla’s “Autopilot” system is defective which resulted in the untimely death of a loving father and husband”.” — Lake H. "Trey" Lytal III

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press Conference scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2019Tesla’s Defective “Autopilot” System Kills Another Driver Resulting In Another Wrongful Death LawsuitLake H. “Trey” Lytal III, managing partner at the West Palm Beach Law firm of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, is filing a lawsuit in Palm Beach County on behalf of the Banner Family who lost their husband and father when a semi-tractor trailer pulled out in front of his 2018 Tesla Model 3.The press conference will take place at the firm’s office located at 515 N. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, Florida 33401, 10th Floor at 3PM in the main conference room.Trey Lytal will cover the details of the suit, review the firm’s findings regarding the Tesla’s “Autopilot” system that failed and view a video of the actual vehicle that has been quarantined at the firm’s evidence investigation warehouse. Copies of the lawsuit will be available to all who attend along. A video link of the vehicle is provided. Tesla Model 3 VideoLytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, considered to be one of the preeminent personal injury and products liability law firms in the country, was retained by members of the Banner family shortly after the March 1, 2019 accident. Mr. Lytal worked with the NTSB in conducting the investigation. This initial investigation confirms that Jeremy Banner engaged the “Autopilot” system prior to the accident but the system was defective and failed to function properly or do anything to avoid the semi-tractor-trailer that pulled out in front of the new 2018 Tesla. “Our investigation has confirmed there is no dispute that the Tesla’s “Autopilot” system is defective which resulted in the ultimate death of a loving father and husband”The law firm is uniquely qualified in these types of tragic cases that dates to back as far as 1985. Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath have taken on countless giants in manufacturing over the last 33 years which has led to over $2 Billion dollars in total recoveries on behalf of their clients. LRSI&F has been responsible in helping to change products, eliminate design and manufacturing defects as the result of their independent investigations. If you are interested to know more about this case call Mr. Trey Lytal at 561-820-2248 or email tlytal@foryourrights.comAbout Lake H. Lytal III:Trey Lytal is the managing partner at the civil trial law firm of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath. Lake H. “Trey” Lytal, III is a top civil trial attorney specializing in personal injury and wrongful death litigation cases including automobile accidents, products liability, medical malpractice, legal malpractice and premises liability. He is a Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer, the highest level of recognition for attorney’s competency and experience. He has obtained numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements for clients throughout Florida and the United States.All communications regarding the civil litigation of this case should be directed to attorney, Trey Lytal at the law firm of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath.About Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey and Fronrath:The law firm represents the plaintiff in personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, motor vehicle accidents and nursing home abuse cases. Their national reputation for representing and Fighting For The Rights of those who have been injured is well known.For more information on Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, call the West Palm Beach office at 561-655-1990 or go to www.foryourrights.com . The law firm’s office is located at 515 N. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

Tesla Model 3 video



