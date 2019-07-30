Winners Announced Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Awards 2019

The Tampa Bay HR Awards was developed to celebrate the Human Resources Industry and to recognize those in the profession who exemplify outstanding achievement.

I believe that HR professionals get very little credit and recognition for what they do. What better way to honor them than through peer-to-peer recognition, which is what this award does very well!” — Jenni Stone SHRM-CP, PHR

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2019 Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Award recipients were announced on Thursday, July 25th, at the TPepin Hospitality Centre, Tampa, FL at the 5th Annual Awards Dinner presented by HR Shield. The event and its awards are made possible by the generosity of its sponsors and the dedication of its service partners including MBI Worldwide Ogletree Deakins , and Vaco Tampa The Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Award was developed to celebrate the Human Resources Industry and to recognize those in the HR profession who exemplify outstanding achievement within the local human resources community. It is the only peer-to-peer HR Recognition of its kind in the greater Tampa Bay Area.Twenty-two HR professionals vied for honors in three categories including HR Person of the Year, HR Consultant of the Year, and HR Young Professional. A panel of judges compromised of previous winners of the Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Award selected the 2019 winners after a rigorous nomination and evaluation process that considers contributions to their organization's leadership, continuing education, and philanthropy.The award winners included:• HR Person of the Year, Large Organization - Michele Streitmatter, SPHR - Chief Transformation and HR Officer - Greenway Health• HR Person of the Year Medium Organization - Danielle Oliva, PHR, SHRM-CP - HR Director - Franklin Street• HR Person of the Year, Small Organization – Siulyn Aguirre - HR Generalist - Leader Tech Inc• HR Consultant of the Year – Sandy Zannino, SPHR SHRM-SCP - Founder/CEO - Innovative Auto HR LLC• HR Young Professional of the Year – Emily Murphy, SHRM-SCP - HR Manager - Fast Furniture RepairOther sponsors include: CBRE, Grow Financial, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, Shaker Recruitment Marketing, iConstructors, Certipay, Canteen and Three Chairs Productions.To learn more about how to nominate a 2020 HR Person of the Year, please visit http://tbhraward.com/ or contact jenni@hr-shield.com if your company would like information about sponsorship opportunities at the 2020 Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Awards.The Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Award is presented by HR Shield, a division FIRM Consulting Group.

2019 Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Nominees



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.