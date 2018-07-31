Winners Announced at Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Awards 2018
The Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Award celebrates the Human Resources industry and recognizes the outstanding achievements of local HR professionals.
Twenty-nine HR professionals vied for honors in three categories including HR Person of the Year, HR Consultant of the Year, and HR Young Professional. A panel of judges compromised of previous winners of the Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Award chose this year’s award winners after a rigorous nomination and selection process.
The award winners included:
• HR Person of the Year, Large Organization - Marlene Velez, MBA, SPHR; Chief People & Culture Officer – Power Design
• HR Person of the Year, Medium Organization - Stephanie Deiter, MBA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP; VP, Human Resources – The SKY Family YMCA
• HR Person of the Year, Small Organization – Marie Graziosi, SPHR, SHRM-SCP; Chief of Staff – Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, Inc
• HR Consultant of the Year – Jennifer Glor; Principal Consultant – livingHR
• HR Young Professional of the Year – Neil Williams, PHR; HR Manager – AVI-SPL, Inc.
The Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Award is hosted by HR Shield, a division of FIRM Consulting Group.
