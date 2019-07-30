Leading US Strapping Distributor B2B Industrial Packaging on Crain’s Fast 50 List for 2nd year

Leading strapping distributor B2B Industrial Packaging just announced that they qualified for Crain’s list of the 50 fastest-growing companies for the 2nd year

We are very proud of our organic growth and also our four acquisitions in the past year.” — B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading strapping distributor B2B Industrial Packaging just announced that they qualified for Crain’s list of the 50 fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row. The Fast 50 list recognizes the fastest-growing public and private companies in the Chicago area based on five-year revenue growth. B2B Industrial Packaging’s revenue increased 177.3 percent over the past five years.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “We were excited when we qualified last year; in some ways this is even better. Making the list for the second year means our rapid growth is not an anomaly—rather it reflects careful strategy supported by a fantastic team of dedicated employees. We are very proud of our organic growth and also our four acquisitions in the past year.”

Since the 2018 Fast 50 list was announced, B2B Industrial Packing has acquired Rapid-Pac in Illinois; Central Packaging in Kansas; and most recently Empire Systems and Empire West Solutions in California.

B2B Industrial Packaging’s success is based on deep, long-term client relationships developed through outstanding client service and the demonstrated value of the products and services it offers.

Crain's began seeking applications in January 2019. Companies headquartered in the seven-county area of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana qualified as candidates. Financial verifications were conducted by a third party accounting firm. To view the full list visit: https://www.chicagobusiness.com/news/fast-50-2019

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.