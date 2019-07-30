Carrizo Springs Temporary Influx Facility Update

Statement attributable to Evelyn Stauffer, ACF Director of Communications; July 25, 2019 –

"Today the last group of unaccompanied alien children (UAC) will have been discharged to an appropriate sponsor or transferred from the Carrizo Springs temporary facility to other state licensed programs in HHS' network of care providers.

HHS will retain access to the Carrizo Springs site for temporary influx as HHS considers options regarding its future use. Per our normal policy, we will keep Congress, local officials, and stakeholders notified of decisions related to the site.

The program must continue to evaluate needs and capacity in order to care for the hundreds of UAC that cross the US border daily. While the UAC Program is designed to expand and contract to meet these needs, temporary facilities like Carrizo Springs have been critical during periods of influx as was done in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

HHS is mindful of the vulnerability of these children and is committed to providing for the safety and wellbeing of children in our care."