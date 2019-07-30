Strategic Developments in Skynet & Future UK MilSatCom to be discussed at Global MilsatCom 2019

21st Annual Global MilSatCom

SMi Group Reports: British SatCom capabilities will be explored during day-1 of the 21st Annual Global MilSatCom Conference.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the UK’s future satcom plans developing at pace, as the Through-Life Support for SKYNET 5 continues, and next generation SKYNET 6 capability comes online – 2019 is a key year for the British space sector.Once again, conference organisers SMi Group are delighted to announce that Global MilSatCom 2019 , taking place in London on the 5th, 6th and 7th November, will offer unrivalled perspective on British capabilities during day-1 of the event.The full programme is available to download at: www.globalmilsatcom.com/ein Presentations on UK Satellite Capabilities at Global MilSatCom 2019:1) STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS IN SKYNET & FUTURE UK MILSATCOM• Outlining space as an operating domain - the Future Force Concept and strategic approaches to SATCOM• Requirements for the future: coverage and concurrency to enable expeditionary capability & availability and survivability in a contested & competitive EM and physical space• Pivot towards a much more informed MoD with an appropriate level of independent industry advice and support that can leverage own capitally acquired MILSATCOM, commercial SATCOM, and allied collaborationWill be presented by Captain David Moody, Deputy Head for Space, Capability C4ISR, JFC, UK MoD2) THE UK’S NATIONAL SPACE STRATEGY – PROVIDING LEADERSHIP IN THE GLOBAL SPACE MARKET• Connectivity as half the story: exploiting future mesh systems to meet operational data requirements• Space as a British success story – maintaining market capture and leadership through the development of innovation centres such as Harwell• Providing enduring capability: UKSA’s role in the provision of future sovereign capability through SKYNET 5 SDW and SKYNET 6• Where COMSATCOM can be integrated for low resilience C4i requirementsWill be presented by Dr Graham Turnock, CEO, UK Space Agency3) SKYNET 5 – THE BACKBONE OF THE UK’S CURRENT SATCOM CAPABILITY• Ensuring the SDW remains a springboard for SKYNET 6 EC and doesn’t constrain it• Current feedback from initial industry competitions for the execution of SDW and timeline for bidder announcement in 2020• User terminal considerations for the future of the systems & ensuring they’re interoperable with future systems without constraining their design• ‘Go fast’ approach: delivering quickly on the project through organisational efforts within ISSWill be presented by Mr Barry Austin, Skynet 6 Project Manager and Deputy Head of Networks, UK MoD4) UK MOD PANEL DISUSSION: CONCEPTS OF FUTURE OPERATIONS (CONOPS) FOR THE UK UNDER SKYNET 5 & SKYNET 6• Who, where and what we will be fighting in 20 years’ time – forecasting the future to shape requirements writing today• Maintaining the UK’s SATCOM sovereignty: balancing value and freedom of action to project power moving forward• Ground terminal perspectives: ensuring the space & terrestrial components remain interoperablePanellists include:Mr Gerard Donelan, Vice-President Security & Defence, SES NetworksWing Commander David Black, Skynet 6EC Project Manager, UK MoDCommander Phil Coope, Strategic Networks Capability Manager, Joint Forces Command, UK MoDMs Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Air ForceDr Michael O'Callaghan, Space S&T Programme Manager, Defence Science and Technology LaboratoryBut this is just a snapshot of Global MilSatCom 2019. This year, the focus day and three-day conference (4th-7th November 2019) will cover:• 4th November, a Pre-Conference Focus Day on: Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology• 5th November, Conference Day 1: Western Europe Focus• 6th November, Conference Day 2: US Focus• 7th November, Conference Day 3: International FocusPlus, there will also be unparalleled networking opportunities , including: a pre-conference gala dinner (invitation only), two networking receptions and an evening dinner (invitation only).For those interested in attending Global MilSatCom 2019, there is an early bird saving of £100 for places booked before 30th September. Registrations can be made online at www.globalmilsatcom.com/ein Focus Day: 4th November 2019Conference and Exhibition: 5th – 7th November 2019London, UKLead Sponsor: SES Networks | Gold Sponsor: Airbus | Silver Sponsor: EutelsatSponsors: Avanti, COMSAT, GetSAT, GovSat, Inmarsat, Intelsat General, Kratos, Lockheed Martin, Laser Communications Coalition (LCC), Northrup Grumman, Newtec, Oneweb, Raytheon, SES Government Solutions, Telesat, Thales, ViasatExhibitors: Datapath, Hytec Inter, Idirect, Inster, Marlink, Media Broadcast Satellite, PlaneWave Instruments, SCISYS UK, Skyrora, Spectra Group, Teledyne, US Air Force, XtarFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk-END-About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



