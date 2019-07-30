RDI MEMS Microphones Enable Voice Services

RDI Ultra-Compact MEMS Microphone Top Port RDI MEMS Microphone Top Port

Ultra-Compact, Top and Bottom Port MEMS Microphones

MOUNT KISCO, NY, USA, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RDI today announced the addition of its new line of ultra-miniature, high audio quality MEMS microphones to its extensive microphone components portfolio.RDI’s MEMS microphones provide users with superb audio quality and performance in ultra-compact, low profile packages measuring as small as 2.75 x 1.85 x 0.95 mm. Featuring omnidirectional directivity these microphones are reflow solder compatible, increasing their reliability and flexibility during the manufacturing process. RDI’s MEMS microphones offer top port or bottom port versions, while carrying sensitivity ratings from -44 up to -26 dB, signal to noise ratios from 57 up to 65 dBA, and sensitivity tolerances as low as ±1 dB. Coupled with a very low current consumption, ease of design, and reduced vibration sensitivity, RDI’s MEMS microphones are ideal for a range of portable consumer electronics applications, including Voice Services, Artificial Intelligence, Smart Home Devices and much more.Available in August 2019, the MEMS Microphone solutions enable a broad range of applications while maintaining high quality and low cost.About RDI – For over 30 years RDI has been a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services, Standard and Custom Electromechanical Components, Design and Development Services and developer of ODM products. RDI is an ISO-9001-2015 and ISO-13485-2016 certified manufacturer headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY, and has over 500 employees worldwide along with a state of the art 90,000 square foot design and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China.Visit https://rdiusa.com



