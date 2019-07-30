Edison Research’s Lazovick Premiers Moms Audio Usage Research At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Megan Lazovick, VP, Edison Research

Multi-tasking with audio: Edison studies how moms use audio

There is an incredible amount of new, exciting audio content available and more women than ever consuming that content.” — Megan Lazovick, VP, Edison Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Todays moms use audio for self-care and inspiration while balancing all their other tasks and responsibilities. It’s the respite among the chaos of being a mom,” according to Megan Lazovick, VP, Edison Research . Previewing her presentation at M2Moms®-The Marketing to Moms Conference , Lazovick explained, “Our annual Moms and Media study showed that 87% of moms listen to online radio and 56% listen to podcasts. In addition to our audio findings, I’ll also premier new, never-before-seen data from The Research Moms’ national 2019 survey”. M2Momswill be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham and is attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.Edison, A World Leader in Audio Research“Luckily for moms,” Lazovick continued, “Listening to audio is something that can be done in tandem with many of the other tasks in their lives. And luckily for marketers, they have access to moms through these media at a time where there is an incredible amount of new, exciting content available and more women than ever consuming that content. For our 2019 Research Moms national survey Edison Research conducted one-on-one interviews with moms about the importance of audio in their lives and how it makes life better. My presentation will share the key takeaways of our findings.”2019 Highlights:“Edison’s research is always an important segment for brands at M2Moms. This year’s conference will also include sessions from Australia’s Katrina McCarter with in-depth look at the moms market in China. Katrina’s latest book The Mother of All Opportunities includes a rich chapter on moms in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “We’ll also be especially focusing on tech with segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll study how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment. Plus, we’ll examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women!”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female targeted startup “Shark Tank” featuring quick elevator pitches with a cash prize to the winner voted by the audience. Plus, in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”About Megan Lazovick:Megan Lazovick is a Vice President at Edison Research. She crafts custom research for thought leadership and content marketing and specializes in the creative presentation of data and insights. Megan is also a co-founder of Edison Research’s mom-focused research division, The Research Moms. In 2018, she was named as one of Cynopsis Media's "Top Women in Digital."M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, The MotherBoard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham University113 W. 60TH St., NYCFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC, a sales and marketing company specializing in event creation, promotion, production and management.



