Nutrigenomix partners with Viocare to offer dietary assessment tool as part of genetic testing service

Nutrigenomix Health & Wellness

Nutrigenomix becomes the first genetic testing company in the world to offer a validated dietary intake assessment tool

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutrigenomix Inc., a global leader in genetic testing for personalized nutrition, announces the launch of a validated online nutrition assessment tool and detailed dietary analysis as part of its genetic testing service for healthcare practitioners and their clients. In partnership with Viocare, Inc., a technology company focused on translational research and innovation, Nutrigenomix becomes the first genetic testing company in the world to offer a comprehensive nutrition assessment tool to complement several of its existing products and services. Paired with actionable genetic test results, this new practical tool will allow greater efficiency and precision to determine the best personalized dietary approaches for optimal health, wellness and performance.Research has shown that individuals make dozens of food decisions each day on what and when to eat and how much. Most of these decisions appear to default to automatic or habitual behaviors. As such, a key to counselling clients and guiding them through positive and lasting behavior change requires uncovering those daily habits. In collaboration with industry-leading researchers and with grant funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Viocare developed a scientifically validated online dietary assessment tool that provides nutrition tracking over the past 90 days in about 20 minutes. “We are excited to partner with Nutrigenomix, which is the leader in genetic testing for personalized nutrition," says Rick Weiss, President and Founder of Viocare. “Our HIPAA-compliant photo-based, point-and-click nutrition questionnaire, enables clients to enter food choices and habits quickly and easily on any Web-connected device.” The Viocare questionnaire is used by medical research universities, healthcare professionals, and government health agencies such as the NIH.The data generated from the online dietary assessment will provide practitioners with a wealth of information. The reports provide insight on which nutrients clients are meeting their DNA-based recommendations and which nutrients they may need to focus their efforts on. Practitioners will also be given a breakdown of which foods contribute to specific nutrient intakes – thus enabling them to provide their clients with feedback on specific aspects of their diet to continue promoting, and which foods their clients specifically need to cut-back on or increase intakes of to achieve their target DNA-based goals. “This new tool will not only save on time, but will also provide a comprehensive assessment of what my clients are eating. This way I can better assist them in reaching their goals based on their Nutrigenomix genetic test results and accompanying personalized recommendations.”, says Kristin Kirkpatrick, a Registered Dietitian and Consultant of Wellness Nutrition Services at the Cleveland Clinic.Built on award-winning technology and powered by a team of expert researchers and clinicians, Nutrigenomix recognized the need to incorporate a comprehensive dietary assessment as part of their expanding services. “I’ve been offering Nutrigenomix testing in my practice in order to provide personalized dietary recommendations based on the latest scientific evidence, as well as to motivate my clients to make lasting dietary changes”, says Rachel Clarkson, The DNA Dietitian who runs a busy clinic on Harley Street in London. “I am delighted to see continued innovation by Nutrigenomix with their latest introduction of an online evidence-based dietary assessment tool, which will further support my clients in making targeted and life-long behavior change.”“Nutrition professionals know that they cannot tell their clients to change what they eat without knowing what they currently eat.” said Dr. Karen Eny, Director of Clinical Services at Nutrigenomix. “We developed this online tool after extensive consultations with our network of dietitians and other healthcare practitioners. Inclusion of a comprehensive nutrition assessment that reflects an individual’s dietary intake and eating behaviors is key to effectively helping each individual to implement easy-to-manage, realistic changes that will reflect lifelong behavior change.”With offices in Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil and the United States, Nutrigenomix has been expanding rapidly to meet the growing demands by healthcare and fitness professionals, as well as consumers, for a high-quality genetic testing service. Being the only nutrigenetics testing company worldwide that was established at a major university, the University of Toronto, Nutrigenomix is regarded as one of the most trusted sources of genetic information for personalized nutrition.# # #ABOUT NUTRIGENOMIXNutrigenomix Inc. was founded in 2011 as a University of Toronto start-up biotechnology company that is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and their clients with comprehensive genomic information, with the ultimate goal of improving health and performance through precision nutrition. The company has a network of over 8,000 practitioners in 35 countries plus exclusive distributors in 10 other countries. The personalized nutrition reports are available in 8 languages and the current 45-gene test panel is available for health, sport and fertility. The company recently launched the world’s first genetic test for plant-based personalized nutrition, suitable for those following a vegan or vegetarian diet. For more information visit Nutrigenomix.com or email info@nutrigenomix.com.ABOUT VIOCAREViocare, Inc. is a privately-held company dedicated to developing wellness and nutrition−based assessment and tracking systems for clinical trials, clinical research, and patient assessments. Viocare is dedicated to improving wellness through software-based systems that support and empower lifestyle and behavior change based on scientifically validated recommendations for improved nutrition. Viocare’s VioScreen Food Frequency Questionnaire dietary assessment is used by leading research initiatives, including the National Institutes of Health, and preeminent clinical institutions to support their efforts with patients with various chronic diseases. Working for 25+ years with leading institutions, Viocare brings the benefits of cutting-edge knowledge in the nutrition, physical activity and behavior change disciplines to the development of breakthrough technology solutions. For more information visit www.viocare.com or email info@viocare.com.

Nutrigenomix Health & Wellness



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.