"Walkabout with Outback Zack” TV Series Will Feature Local California Animal Friendly Venues

Steve Irwin and Crocodile Dundee are the two Aussie icons that were loved around the world and now, a new Australian adventurer and wildlife expert has come to America to take television entertainment to the next level.

"Walkabout with Outback Zack" Is Not Only A TV Show But A Global Phenomenon That Promotes Adventure, Tourism, Animal Conservation and Much More!

“Walkabout with Outback Zack” is a reality-based, tourism and conservation, adventure edutainment series where I am on a ‘walk-about’ Australian style.” — Zack Heart, Host of "Walkabout with Outback Zack"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet One Ventures, Inc. (producers of Planet X TV) has proudly announced that the multi-talented Australian television and film personality, Zack Heart is launching an all-new TV show called “Walkabout with Outback Zack”.

Heart, also known as Outback Zack, the artist is a renowned TV Personality, Wildlife Expert and Conservationist, who has arrived in America and is about to become a new resident of Laguna Beach, Orange County. Born in Melbourne, Zack has successfully hosted multiple television programs and the self-made celebrity has raised himself through a very tragic childhood.

“Walkabout with Outback Zack” is a reality-based, tourism and conservation, adventure edutainment series where I am on a ‘walk-about’ Australian style,” said Heart, while talking about his upcoming show. “In the show, I explore the nooks and crannies of Southern California’s absolute go-to-places, attractions, events, local culture, history, animal conservation, interesting businesses, fascinating people, stories and much more,” he added.

The show is designed to create growth in tourism, commerce, and reputation for towns and communities.

Besides entertaining his fans on the screen, Heart also owns a wildlife relocation and rescue company called Outback Zack’s Animal Removal. This company provides services to Orange County and San Bernardino County helping property owners with nuisance wild animals. Heart alongside his team trap and relocate animals safely back to their natural habitat, while also providing public education along the way.

Besides being a popular celebrity, Heart loves animal, nature, adventure and trying out new things. He is also an actor and a stunt man. As Outback Zack, the artist has been called the next Steve Irwin, St Francis, Black Wolf, and Huell Howser with a funny accent. During his eminent career as a TV host, Heart has been hosting Planet X, a long running TV weekly show that first aired in 1995.

During the worst recorded forest fires in Australian history, Heart wrote and produced a one-hour television special, which raised up to $500,000 for a non-profit animal rescue organization Wildlife Victoria with broadcasts in Australia and the United States. Heart says that his TV shows and all his work is designed to make the world a better place be in for the generations to come.

For more information, please visit: www.outbackzack.com.

For media inquiries, interviews and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.

Follow Outback Zack on Social Media at: Instagram at outbackzack and Facebook at zackheart.

