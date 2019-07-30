U.S. Congressman, Chris Stewart and Enclavix CEO, Nicole Toomey Davis in Silicon Slopes panel, A Tech Policy Discussion

Tech Policy Silicon Slopes 7 30 2019

July 30, 2019 at Silicon Slopes Event - Farmington, Utah Chapter

Today's panel, "A Tech Policy Discussion" will feature U.S. Congressman Chris Stewart and Enclavix CEO and VentureWrench co-Creator, Nicole Toomey Davis.” — Moderated by Troy Keller of Dorsey & Whitney

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's Silicon Slopes panel, "A Tech Policy Discussion," will feature U.S. Congressman Chris Stewart and Enclavix President and CEO and VentureWrench co-Creator, Nicole Toomey Davis. The panel will be moderated by Troy Keller of international law firm Dorsey & Whitney. Topics to be covered include privacy law developments, growing your business with federal R&D grants, SBIR awards and government appropriations and Utah’s role in DefenseTech.

Chris Stewart is the Congressman from Utah's Second Congressional District. Congressman Stewart’s key roles on the House Appropriations Committee and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence put him in a unique position to represent Utah’s burgeoning technology industries. He is also a No. 1 New York Times best-selling and national award-winning author, world-record-setting Air Force pilot, and the former owner/CEO of a small business.

As part of her leadership of Enclavix, Nicole Toomey Davis is the co-creator of the VentureWrench Startup Community and raised over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation SBIR program for the VentureWrench Library, an AI-powered, free online library of curated startup resources to help entrepreneurs get quickly to success. Ms. Davis is a serial entrepreneur and served as an SBIR reviewer for many years.

The panel will be moderated by Troy Keller of Dorsey & Whitney. He represents businesses in their most strategic initiatives and on their most challenging issues with twenty years of experience in government relations and corporate law.

The VentureWrench team of serial entrepreneurs at Enclavix launched the VentureWrench Startup Community to help accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship, including coaching content to help entrepreneurs bring capital into their businesses. As successful recipients of SBIR funding, the VentureWrench Community offers a free guide, 40 Ways to Improve your SBIR Proposal™ which provides tips from the perspective of an experienced reviewer to help proposing teams avoid unnecessary mistakes and improve their SBIR proposals. The team also offers an online course "Improve Your SBIR Proposal – Insights From The Review Process".

Entrepreneurs can visit https://venturewrench.com/landsbir/ to get their free copy of the VentureWrench Guide - 40 ways to Improve your SBIR Proposal.

The VentureWrench Startup Community builds on the AI-powered VentureWrench Library at Library.VentureWrench.com, also free for entrepreneurs, and adds rich content including E-books, checklists, guides, the team's StartupNotes blog, online courses and workshops to help entrepreneurs get to success more quickly. Entrepreneurs can access all of this and more at VentureWrench.com.

About Enclavix, LLC and the VentureWrench Startup Community

Enclavix is an Artificial Intelligence software company that creates online tools to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship by applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies to identify and curate the highest quality, most useful resources to coach and support startup entrepreneurs and to tackle intellectual property challenges. The company has received over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation through the SBIR program to allow the launch of the AI – powered VentureWrench Library. The VentureWrench Startup Community combines artificial intelligence and advanced software with rich content to help entrepreneurs bring capital into their business, solve problems, answer questions and help them move their business forward.

The startup coaches and creators of the VentureWrench Startup Community, the team at Enclavix, LLC, are experienced entrepreneurs who have started multiple businesses, raised millions of dollars in investment from investors and the SBIR program, and sold their prior company to a public firm. Our CEO has also mentored and provided grant funding for dozens of emerging technology companies through her public service running a State funding program. The team is passionate about entrepreneurship and its potential for entrepreneurs and for the economy.

Enclavix designed the VentureWrench Library to help entrepreneurs find the information they need – from the best resources – as quickly as possible. Enclavix appreciates the support of the National Science Foundation which provided funding for a portion of this work.

Learn more at https://venturewrench.com/ or https://venturewrench.com/about/ .

About Silicon Slopes Farmington Chapter

Silicon Slopes now has an active chapter in Farmington, connecting Davis and Weber County entrepreneurs. Silicon Slopes (#SiliconSlopes) is the hub of Utah’s startup and tech community. Spanning from Logan to St. George, Silicon Slopes is a state-wide organization and the official moniker of Utah’s startup and tech community. We have chapters in every region of the state, as well as chapters focused on specific topics/sectors within the community. The Silicon Slopes event will be held at Pluralsight's East Headquarters in Farmington UT on July 30th at noon. To register to attend, visit our workshop site at https://siliconslopes.com/events/details/silicon-slopes-farmington-presents-a-tech-policy-discussion/#/ .



