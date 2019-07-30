Lenny Rosenberg, Owner of Marmalade Café, Successfully Negotiates Restaurant Flip for “Lenny’s”

The acclaimed businessman has proven that he has not lost the expertise of flipping any restaurant he puts his magic touch on.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lenny Rosenberg, “The Michael Jordan of flipping restaurants” has done it again. With the rising minimum wage increasing to $15.00 and beyond in L.A., and now being passed in the house of representatives nationwide, Lenny has proven that he has not lost the expertise of flipping any restaurant he puts his magic touch on.

Lenny Rosenberg is pleased to announce big news on his name sake restaurant “Lenny’s” on Westwood Blvd in Los Angeles. In 2012, Lenny bought the landmark restaurant called “Juniors”, which was at that location for over 50 years and flipped it into none other than “Lenny’s”.

Now, he’s pleased to announce he is in successful negotiations to flip his name-sake restaurant to a prominent restaurant chain called “Wise and Sons” who will carry on the great tradition that Lenny Rosenberg has instilled on the West Side of L.A. for the last 6 years. He would like to say “thank you to all valued customers that made “Lenny’s” a success for so many years.”

“Lenny’s” will shutter its doors for the last time on Sunday July 28th 2019.

For the last few years, Lenny has teamed with his interior decorator Adesa Swan and the team has been buying & selling restaurants across the country, from New York through the mid-west and now up & down the coast of California. Lenny has made a name in the industry of flipping restaurants with the upmost quality of food & service.

Marmalade Café: Located on the famous Montana Ave in Santa Monica, which is the original location of a seven-store chain of restaurants. What sets Marmalade above the rest is its unique country-style boutique deli atmosphere. Marmalade in Santa Monica provides not only the best food quality but also is well known for its corporate & full service catering it provides throughout the L.A. area.

800 Degrees Westwood Napoleon Pizza: Located on Lindbrook Drive in Westwood, which is also the original location of a 20-store chain of restaurants. What sets 800 Degrees above the rest is their high-quality pizza that the staff flew to Italy to learn how to make.

When someone walks into 800 Degrees they get to create their own pizza at the unique self-service pizza kiosk and then watch the line of cooks while they make the pizza from scratch. It’s a great family environment, great food and of course great Napoleon pizza!

