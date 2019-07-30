Pacific Canned Tuna, Caught by San Diego, California Families - REALLY?

America's Business to Consumers provides a venue for U.S. products. American Canned Tuna caught by California, Pole & Line fishing families to be featured.

If every American purchase one U.S. made product per year the impact would be $9 billion. That creates an amazing amount of jobs for USA workers!” — J. J. Anayannis

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Made in USA products offered on USAB2C.com run the gamut from: toys, to tools, homegoods, towels, work & dress gloves, kitchen gear, work & trouble lights , decorative windmills, sunglasses, children's shoes, scissors , office clocks, nail clippers and more. This month, "American Tuna of San Diego, CA" is featured.American Tuna (AT) was formed by six American Pole & Line fishing families in San Diego, California in 2005. The Mission of AT is to provide a high quality sustainable canned albacore tuna. Using a traditional harvest and packing method, AT offers the highest quality, all-natural, tuna pack on the market. AT started in just two Whole Foods Markets in their hometown of San Diego and have expanded in to every Whole Foods location Nationwide as well as many other organic markets, restaurants, deli’s, and catering companies. AT products are hand filleted & hand packed Premium Albacore Loins.The Tuna steaks are packed in the can by hand raw, sealed, and pressure-cooked, packing itself in fish oil. No added oil, water, soy, other fish, just premium albacore in its own natural fish oil. The packing method gives customers approx. 7,800mg’s of Omega 3 per 6oz serving naturally, by not baking the product prior to canning, the Omega 3 retention is 100%, No Draining! The Fish Oil in the Can should be included with the Albacore while breaking up the Steak. AT offers 100% Traceability for every single albacore harvested, meaning AT can trace their final canned and labeled product back to the vessel that caught it! AT is caught using the MSC Certified Sustainable Pole & Line Harvest Method in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Packed by Hand in Oregon, AT cans are BPA Free, and manufactured in America. Pole & Line caught Albacore Tuna are on average 12 – 20lbs, making them Naturally Low in Mercury, we test yearly for Mercury concentrations with Columbia food labs. AT is ranked as the “Best Specialty Tuna” by Bon Appétit and has been featured as “Tuna you can Trust” by Martha Stewart Living.The quality of canned tuna has decreased over the last few decades as almost all commercial tuna fishing and canning has been outsourced to foreign countries. Unknown to many, the fact the West Coast of the U.S. was the Tuna Capital of the World for almost 100 years. This transition to foreign flagged vessels led to the decline of west coast fishing communities and a subsequent decline in the quality of canned tuna in general. The West Coast of the U.S. is reliant on this fishery to support the small ports and towns that make up this beautiful coastline. Supporting AT is supporting the preservation of artisanal fishermen, micro-canneries, and fishing families who helped pioneer the West Coast of the U.S.AT purchases & processes only MSC certified sustainable pole & line albacore from the American Albacore Fishing Association (AAFA). AAFA is comprised of 100% U.S certified pole & line vessels. These fishermen and AAFA have strict quality standards and protocols resulting in the highest quality whole round albacore in the world.Why USAB2C?COO George P. Hanos relayed, "USAB2C is a modern day marketplace in the tradition of the ancient Greek 'Agora'; a virtual channel where consumers and American manufacturers come together to exchange ideas, concerns and conduct business. On USAB2C.com, customers can browse an online catalog and order products sourced from USAB2C Certified American through a safe and secure website. The effort to uncover American made products is ongoing.”USAB2C founders are intent on providing USA products that minimize exposure to some inferior materials found at times in Asian imports, particularly seen in toys.Consumers can submit inquiries to USAB2C directly on the "CONTACT US" page: https://www.usab2c.com/page/contact America's Business to Consumers Inc. is a private Co. experienced in retail marketing, consumer research and e-Commerce. Established in 2007, USAB2C seeks to be a single source of American manufactured products. A site where consumers can find a multitude of products manufactured in the U.S. at a competitive price. The www.USAB2C.com web-portal, facilitates interactive communication between consumers and those “in-demand” products to numerous American manufacturers.The USAB2C team takes this occasion to sincerely wish consumers that 2019 will bring more success and happiness than any which has gone before!

