Secretary Azar Statement on Proposed Rule for Hospital Price Transparency

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement on the Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) & Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) proposed rule:

“President Trump has laid out a clear vision for healthcare: a patient-centered system that puts you in control and provides the affordability you need, the options and control you want, and the quality you deserve. Providing patients with clear, accessible information about the price of their care is a vital piece of delivering on that vision, and it’s what the President’s executive order on transparency called for earlier this summer.” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Under this proposal, hospitals will finally have to make their real, negotiated prices known to patients, enabling patients to shop among providers. Healthcare leaders across the political spectrum have been talking about the need for real transparency for years. This proposal is now the most significant step any President has ever taken to deliver transparency and put patients in control of their care.”

Read the full press release.