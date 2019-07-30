Investorideas.com releases sector snapshot report on millennial consumers as a driving force in retail & investment trends with sustainability & ethics demands

Global Fiber Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:GFTX)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Consumer Green and Sustainable Retail Trends (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NASDAQ: $REAL) (NASDAQ: $BYND) (CSE: $AGRA.C)Point Roberts WA, Delta BC – July 30, 2019 - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering food, clean-tech and retail stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on how millennial consumers have been a driving force in both retail and investment trends as they continue to demand sustainability and company ethics.Read the full article on Investorideas.comA new report from national nonprofit Green America, The Toxic Textiles Report reviewing 14 major US-based corporations, shows much room for improvement across the sector on transparency, chemical, waste and water management as well as workplace conditions.“Consumers want sustainable clothing and the market is responding,” said Caroline Chen, Green America’s Social Justice Campaigns Manager. “But too often, many of the promises we hear from conventional companies are token sustainability initiatives that are band-aids to one small part of the problem, or empty platitudes without a plan to achieve real change. Sustainability shouldn’t just be a marketing trend.”Eco Tek 360, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Fiber Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: GFTX) has begun its pilot program to “rejuvenate” textile waste.Eco Tek 360 has made tremendous progress establishing their supply chain and infrastructure that takes them from fiber to final product. With the company’s supply chain now established, their pilot plant set up and the internal testing of their proprietary process complete, they are ready to start taking on small commercial projects.The company’s core differentiator is their ability to maintain a fiber’s strength and length through their rejuvenation process which allows them to repurpose fibers from each landfill destined item and re-create a high-quality sustainable product that will continue to be repurposed for several years to come. Another benefit when working with cotton products is the ability to reduce carbon and water footprints for corporate clients.“Each pound of landfill destined cotton waste that we convert into a re-purposed and sustainable product will save an average 500 gallons of water each time it is re-purposed. That means throughout the lifecycle of that original pound of cotton that continues to be rejuvenated, it will help save thousands of gallons of water,” stated Paul Serbiak, CEO of Global Fiber Technologies.Chris Giordano, Global’s Co-Chairman and President stated “The amount of water that can be saved is truly awe inspiring. If we were to re-purpose just 50,000 pounds of corporate cotton waste it would help save over 25,000,000 gallons of water compared to what would have been needed to grow and process the 50,000 pounds of cotton.”Global Fiber Technologies’ pilot plant has the capacity to produce over 1.6 million pounds of re-purposed product per year, which translates into 800,000,000 gallons of potential water savings from one small facility.While Eko Tek 360 is looking to remove the waste created from the textile industry, companies like The RealReal Inc. . (NASDAQ: REAL) are looking to reuse what is already produced.The RealReal has managed to capture the growing niche market of those wanting to buy pre-owned (second hand) and real (authentic) luxury goods. In the US in 2018, the second hand apparel market was worth US$24 billion and is forecast to rise to US$64 billion by 2028.The continued influence of millennial consumers and investors doesn’t stop at clothing though, as the health and wellness sector, with a specific focus on CBD/hemp products has also seen tremendous growth. AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE: AGRA) (OTC: PUFXF), a growth oriented and diversified international cannabis company, recently provided operational guidance and corporate development updates pertaining to its wholly-owned, vertically integrated cannabinoid-infused cosmetics/topicals subsidiary, Canutra Naturals Ltd.Canutra manufactures and distributes premium personal care, cosmetics and cannabinoid-infused product lines including a suite of trusted consumer brands such as Whole Hemp Health; a Canadian all-natural, hand-made skin care line, formulated with 100% Canadian organic hemp seed oil. Canutra markets its Whole Hemp Health products by way of brick-and-mortar retail outlets, Amazon Prime, as well as direct to consumer, through an integrated Shopify ecommerce platform.One of the biggest success stories following this new trend and one that has been heavily focused on in the media recently is Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND).Beyond Beef is designed to not only look, cook and satisfy like traditional ground beef, but also to be versatile enough to be used in any ground beef recipe including tacos, dumplings, Bolognese, sliders and more. Beyond Beef is designed to not only look, cook and satisfy like traditional ground beef, but also to be versatile enough to be used in any ground beef recipe including tacos, dumplings, Bolognese, sliders and more. Made with a blend of peas, mung beans and rice proteins, Beyond Beef delivers the meaty taste and texture of the beef, along with marbling intended to melt and tenderize for a satisfying and delicious at-home cooking experience.

Looking at trends moving forward, the millennial influence can no longer be dismissed. This industry article featuring (OTCQB: GFTX) is a paid for service on Investorideas Contact Investorideas.com
800-665-0411



