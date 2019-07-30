Briefings on Maritime Safety (Leadership, Training and Performance) at October’s Defence Safety Conference

Defence Safety Conference 2019

SMi Reports: The Defence Safety Conference returns to London on the 7th and 8th October 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, the 2nd annual Defence Safety Conference will include a unique focus on maritime safety leadership, training and performance – allowing delegates to understand the challenges and solutions facing the UK and international defence services.For those interested in attending the Defence Safety Conference, registrations can be made online at www.defencesafety.com/einpr Organisations presenting on Maritime Safety include the Navy Command Headquarters, Royal Navy, US Navy, US Marine Corps and Australian Navy.Aviation Safety Considerations for The Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm will be presented by Rear Admiral Martin Connell, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff, Aviation, Amphibious Capability and Carriers, Navy Command Headquarters. This will focus on current Royal Navy Aviation Systems in service; balancing air, surface and subsurface safety challenges; certification of unmanned systems and the growth of disposable platforms at sea; working with industry to design safety into existing platforms and systems; and examples of safety cases and implementing new systems for future risk avoidance.Optimising Safety Though Enhanced Navy Training will be presented by Rear Admiral William Warrender, Flag Officer Sea Training, Royal Navy. This will focus on the role training plays in ensuring safety of Royal Navy personnel; incorporating safety into all aspects of training; and the rise in simulation based synthetic training and how this reduces risk to accidents at sea.Saving Lives and Preserving Resources: The Evolution of the US Naval Safety Center will be presented by Rear Admiral Mark Leavitt, Commander US Navy Safety Centre, US Navy.Safety, Organisational Performance and Operational Success will be presented by Commodore Stuart Henderson, Navy Safety Centre Director, Royal Navy.Sharing Safety Best Practices and Creating the Necessary Frameworks for Joint Operations will be presented by Colonel Marty Bedell, Director Commandant of the Marine Corps Safety Division, United States Marine Corps.Optimising Safety Accountability, Management and Control on Australian Navy Ships and Ensuring will be presented by Captain (N) Tony Rayner, Director of Maritime Safety Bureau, Royal Australian Navy Supported by the UK MOD, Defence Safety Authority (DSA) , this conference is unparalleled in its ability to bring together senior safety practitioners from across the globe, to discuss how to save lives and protect capability.The event brochure with the full two-day programme and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.defencesafety.com/einpr Commercial organisations who wish to attend, speak and/or sponsor, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukDefence Safety Conference7th and 8th October 2019London, UKGold Sponsor: West Keeble LtdSponsored by: BMT, MBDA Missile Systems, tlmNexusSupported by the Defence Safety Authority, UK MoD-- END –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



