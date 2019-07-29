Desktops, Laptops, Tablets on the Minnesota State Contract Now Available From Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

Nor-Tech is now an official State of Minnesota Contract holder for a range of technology products and services.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., July 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech is now an official State of Minnesota Contract holder for the following technology products and services:

• Tablets

• Portable computers

• Ruggedized portable computers

• Desktop computers

• Monitors (displays)

• Computer accessories and cables

• Tablet/laptop cases

• General computer services

• Warranties

Headquartered in the Burnsville, Minn. for nearly two decades, Nor-Tech is one of the leading U.S. suppliers of mobile devices, desktops, monitors and accessories. The company’s technology is far superior to the competition because it is:

• Backed by the company’s exclusive no wait-time support.

• Easy to deploy and intuitive to use.

• Cost-Effective and Powerful.

• Sturdy.

Nor-Tech’s contract number is 160318. Eligible Buyers include Minnesota State Agencies, as defined by Minnesota statute and members of the Cooperative Purchase Ventures (CPV) program.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We have been working with Minnesota’s K-12 schools, universities and state agencies since 1993. Most of these organizations are long-term clients that trust us to act as a true partner before, during and well after the sale.”

For more information on Nor-Tech’s contract, visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/minnesota-state-contract/

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review’s Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



