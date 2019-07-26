Lisa Goldenthal, Acclaimed Weight Loss Expert and Author, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Diet Book - 2019”

Lisa Goldenthal, Personal Trainer and Weight Loss Expert

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Goldenthal, Personal Trainer and Weight Loss Expert, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Diet Book - 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Lisa Goldenthal into our BoLAA family."

A woman of many talents, Lisa Goldenthal is the owner and founder of Lisa G Fitness, which is known as the results-driven wellness retreat, corporate wellness leader, weight loss expert, and fitness expert of choice for people wishing to live a healthier and happier life.

Utilizing a truly holistic approach to good health, Lisa has now produced real results in her business for more than 20 years. She strongly encourages lowering stress levels to improve overall health, and she relies on nutritional education plus personal training knowledge to help her clients achieve and maintain optimal health. She graduated from UCLA’s renowned Personal Training Program and her proudest accomplishment is her popular fitness DVD entitled “Skinny Jeans Workout.”

Her book, “The Boss Weight Loss: Permanent Weight Loss in Six Easy Steps,” is for those who are tired of starting out each summer trying a new diet trend, only to lose the weight and gain it right back again. The book starts with an education about nutrition, exercise and physical and spiritual health, and ultimately leads to a lifestyle that echoes all these principles.

“With a 95% failure rate the weight loss industry is failing you and it's time for a more comprehensive solution for you to lose the weight and keep it off,” explains Lisa, “this book gives you the mindset, fitness and nutrition steps to make your weight loss dreams your new reality. You will not only lose the weight but you will gain confidence!”

As a bonus this book also comes with downloadable links to workouts, a cookbook, worksheets and a weight loss meditation.

https://www.amazon.com/Boss-Weight-Loss-Permanent-Steps-ebook/dp/B07R8LV1FX



