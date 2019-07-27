Bell V's Tall Glass of water is out on over 630 platforms worldwide

BELLA V teams up with SM1 Music Group/Sony Music to distribute her music worldwide. We are all so honored to be working with BEllA V.

Bella V is a very strong and powerful woman on and off of the stage. I am so happy to be working with her.” — Glenn Maginnis SR VP SM1 Music Group/Sony Music

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Music introduces Bella V, exploding onto the Country Music scene. She is proud to announce her first single, “Tall Glass of Water,” written by Bella V and co-written by Sonnydale Hyde. Putting a twist on the phrase "Tall Glass of Water," this rock country single is an electric, emotionally charged salute to hometown heroes, military members and their families. She was recently signed by SM1 Music Group under Sony Music in early-2019 after being discovered in local restaurants and private events across El Paso, TX. The discovery of her unique talent and ability in music led to many opportunities that opened the door to a future with Sony Music. Bella V is proud to be the first female Puerto Rican Country Music recording artist.

Inspired by Jazz, Blues, Country and Oldies, Bella V has poetically infused those genres into her music. Artists the likes of Elvis, Nina Simon, Blake Shelton, Janice Joplin, and Stevie Ray Vaughan have been the inspiration that drives her passion towards her music and art. As an artist, Bella V spends her additional time channeling her creativity by painting her passions. Being surrounded by both musical and artistic environments all her life has helped her develop her own creative prowess.

Life experiences, challenges, and lessons learned creatively weave themselves through the lyrics of her music. A native-born Puerto Rican who was raised in Texas, Bella V chose Country Music but also channels her passion for her Hispanic island roots into every piece of music she writes. With the support of her closest friends and family, Bella V has been able to pursue her life’s dream to be a female Country Music artist.

Bella V's Tall Glass of Water.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.