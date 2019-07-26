Dale Sorensen Real Estate Listing Selected as Finalist in HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2019

A listing represented by Matilde Sorensen of Dale Sorensen Real Estate has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2019.

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A listing represented by Matilde Sorensen of Dale Sorensen Real Estate has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2019. The Ultimate House Hunt is a month-long online promotion held each year on HGTV.com, featuring extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Big City Digs, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Homes with a History, Modern Masterpieces, Outdoor Escapes and Waterfront Homes.

All featured homes are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®. This is the eighth consecutive year HGTV has aligned exclusively with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International® for the awards, which run from June 12 through July 17. Last year’s promotion was the most popular in the award’s history, reflecting the continued appeal of extraordinary real estate.

The Dale Sorensen Real Estate listing, which recently sold, was selected by HGTV’s editors as a finalist in the Amazing Kitchens category. The custom-built lakefront home is located at 1466 River Club Drive in the beautiful River Club at Carlton community. The open floorplan includes 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in the main house and 1 bedroom and bath in the guest house. The kitchen is designed with clean, modern lines and features a large marble topped island, rich gray cabinets, stainless appliances, elegant lighting, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and warm wood floors. The gorgeous outdoor pool and lanai is accessed by a sea of glass doors lining the living areas.

“I’m so pleased that this home was chosen for such a wonderful promotion,” said Sorensen. “While the entire home is beautiful, the kitchen really is exceptional. It’s modern and elegant with a wonderful blend of textures and finishes. I really hope everyone will go on HGTV.com and vote for one of Vero Beach’s most beautiful kitchens.”

Consumers have the opportunity to tour the 92 homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com and can then cast a vote for their favorite properties. A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received, and an overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes.

The winning homes will receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com, as well as the prestige of being selected as fan favorites. Additional properties will be featured in the Global Homes gallery, boasting homes from ten different countries or territories around the world. “Inclusion in this promotion gives this home and the Vero Beach community exposure on a national and global level,” said Sorensen.

To view all homes and cast your vote, visit: www.HGTV.com/househunt. ###

Matilde Sorensen can be reached by phone at 772.532.0010, via email at msorensen@sorensenrealestate.com or at the firm’s office located at 3206 Cardinal Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963.

About Dale Sorensen Real Estate

Family-owned and managed since 1978, Dale Sorensen Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Recognized as the top luxury real estate firm in the markets they serve, the company has earned exclusive affiliations with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Luxury Portfolio International, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate and the Board of Regents, and a highly-established presence in London, UK, through Mayfair International Realty. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Dale Sorensen Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need and its customers with maximum worldwide exposure.

With more than 200 sales associates and support staff and twelve locations in Florida, the company has reported 2018 sales of over $715M in the markets they serve which includes Indian River County, Brevard County, St. Lucie County and surrounding areas. Visit Dale Sorensen Real Estate on the web at www.SorensenRealEstate.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.