Expert POS System Customization Offered by LPA Retail Systems

LPA Retail Systems is now a leading custom POS system expert offering complete omni-channel technology systems.

We sell complete POS systems and also have the ability to create, even highly complex, customizations. This gives our clients a big advantage.” — LPA Retail Systems President Tim Lano

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPA Retail Systems, a leading custom POS systems expert for complete omni-channel retail technology solutions, has one of the most talented and experienced custom POS development teams in the industry.

With aggregated customization experience of more than 35 years, LPA Retail Systems handles all customizations in-house, without having to subcontract, unlike most competitors.

LPA Retail Systems President Tim Lano said, “We sell complete POS systems and also have the ability to create, even highly complex, customizations. This gives our clients a big advantage—one point of contact, one point of accountability and the assurance of knowing that we back the entire system—customizations and all.”

LPA Retail’s most frequently requested customizations include:

• Streamlining functionality across multiple websites to optimize omni-channel selling opportunities

• Integrating software for retail and wholesale for single-point access to data and communications

• Setting up databases and integrating third party applications, such as QuickBooks

• Custom reporting with the exact fields and format the client wants; all the information they need in one place

Other possible customization areas include:

• Receipts

• Customer cards/IDs

• Customer data analysis and insights

• Data mining

• Predictive analysis

• Scheduling and management

• Quality control

• KPI tracking

• Real-time reporting

• Dashboards

• Decision support

• Inventory control and insight

• And much more

LPA Retail System’s developers are also adept at writing software from the ground up, using the POS system as the foundation.

“A good example is a client we have with 22 retail locations,” Lano explained. “Thirty percent of the products they sell are not stocked at the location where the customer is requesting it. Having perfect coordination across locations allows this client to reduce the inventory level in their stores without appreciably affecting sales.”

The most important responsibility for most retailers is buying product. LPA Retail System’s proprietary Easy Buy software (available to all LPA clients) significantly reduces the time and complexity of buying from vendors. Clients say it saves each of their buyers 2-3 hours per week. The software is so advanced that it culminates in a purchase order for the vendor. One LPA Retail client said he “couldn’t run his business without it”.

“Most POS system vendors don’t have the same level of expertise that LPA Retail Systems has,” Lano said. “Everyone wants a POS solution provider who can say ‘yes’ to almost any customization request. We say yes a lot.”

Headquartered in Greater Minneapolis, LPA Retail Systems Inc. is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology that includes POS software, hardware and related services. The company is also a leading POS customization expert. They are a complete solution provider for multiple sectors including gift shops, corporate stores, liquor, lawn and garden, specialty foods, apparel, and sporting goods. LPA Retail enables clients to leverage the Web and POS —reducing labor costs, better managing inventory and increasing sales. The company’s ability to customize POS software and link to ecommerce insures a solution that is tailored to each client’s business. A premier NCR partner since 1993, LPA Retail Systems works with multiple POS hardware and software providers. Long-term clients include a full portfolio of independent retailers and Fortune 500 companies. Email sales@lparetail.com or call 952-814-4800/877-846-5266 toll-free. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.