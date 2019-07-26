SUNation Solar Systems Featured on 2019 Top Solar Contractors List

The Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors list includes Ronkonkoma based solar firm

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With renewable energy expected to be the fastest growing source of U.S. electricity generation for at least the next two years, local solar installer SUNation Solar Systems is happy to be contributing to the country's energy mix. SUNation has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its installation efforts, ranking in the top 25th percentile of solar companies nationwide with their position of 97 on the magazine's 2019 Top Solar Contractors list. Additionally, SUNation has ranked number 1 for residential solar in New York State, 21st in the country for residential solar and 6th overall in New York.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.

"Solar Power World enjoys assembling the Top Solar Contractors list each year, and our 2019 edition features hundreds of companies making big impacts in local energy markets," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Solar power is becoming competitive with traditional electricity sources in more markets, and cities and states are demanding more renewable energy options. It's a great time to be a solar installer, and we're happy to highlight the best installation companies in the country on our list."

The U.S. solar market is expected to see 14% growth in 2019, with over 12 GW of new solar power added to the grid this year — enough to power 2.28 million average American homes. This increase in installations is attributed to strong residential solar interest and a rush to get projects in before the 30% federal investment tax credit steps down to 26% next year. The decreasing federal ITC has been an essential factor in SUNation’s agenda for 2019 and the catalyst for a significant increase in installations compared to previous years. “When we sit down with a potential customer, our goal is not to sell them solar for our financial gain, but rather to view sales through the lens of educating the consumer with hard facts,” remarks Mike Bailis, SUNation’s Chief of Sales. “We answer the questions that are top of mind to consumers, “Why solar? Why SUNation? Why now?”, thus reassuring the customer in our company’s transparency, reliability and expertise.” Due to the ITC decrease, in 2019 the “why now” touchpoint has been particularly more pertinent to SUNation than ever.

The emerging energy storage market will also influence solar installations going forward. In markets that encourage grid service applications like time-of-use (TOU) shifting, self-consumption and backup power, battery systems paired with solar arrays are attractive options for home and business owners looking to save costs. Solar Power World included the first Solar+Storage Installer sub-list in the 2019 Top Solar Contractors edition in recognition of solar installers' early efforts at coupling the two technologies for customers. SUNation installs various types of energy storage systems including the Goal Zero Yeti 3000, which features the benefit of portability on top of its storage capabilities, and they are a certified installer of the trending Tesla Powerwall.

SUNation employs 168 workers who installed 10,173.1 KW of solar power in 2018. Since its founding in 2003, the company has installed 50,582,351 KW of solar. With over 4,000 system installations since their inception, numerous business acquisitions, Long Island’s only solar service department which offers system monitoring and maintenance packages and services hundreds of orphaned systems, SUNation’s frontrunning position in the Long Island solar market and ascending positioning on the Top Solar Contractors list from year-to-year is no coincidence. It is indicative of a well operated, customer centric, solar business that remains attuned to industry trends and forecasting.

“Ranking first in the entire State of New York for residential solar and 21st in the nation while our service area encompasses only the Long Island region speaks volumes to our position in the market,” claims Scott Maskin, CEO of SUNation. “We are the original homegrown solar company on Long Island. We are thriving today, and we are here for the long run.”

About SUNation Solar Systems

SUNation Solar Systems is the local solar expert trusted by over 4,000 Long Islanders since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality and most durable equipment. We pride ourselves on our professionalism, customer service and providing the highest level of customer satisfaction. We are your neighbors – we live here, we work here, and we give back to our communities. Our not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, provides the gift of free electricity for life to Long Island veterans and their families. We strive to make Long Island a better place to live for generations to come through clean, efficient solar power. SUNation has earned “Best of L.I. Solar Business” for ten years running, “Best Alternative Energy Company” for eight years running, “Best Green Business” for seven years running, “Best Environmental Organization” for 2019, and we boast an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

