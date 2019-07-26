Global Torpedo Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Leading Players are Saab, Leonardo, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems, and Rosoboronexport

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Torpedo Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The torpedo market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



Key Highlights



The increasing military spending fuelled by the growing conflicts between the nations is expected to help the growth of torpedo market during the forecast period.

The increasing threat of terrorism and border issues have led the countries to focus on marine vessels like naval ships and submarines combat systems, which propel the demand for torpedoes during the forecast period.

Development of nuclear torpedoes is picking up the pace and is one of the most promising areas of investment for the countries.

Key Market Trends



Sea-launched Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



Sea-launched segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Investment of the countries into the development of nuclear submarines and smarter torpedoes are some of the primary driving factors for the growth of this segment.



Also, development of new unmanned underwater and surface vessels with torpedoes launching capabilities will facilitate the growth of this segment in the future. For instance, Elbit Systems ISTAR division partnered with Leonardo to develop and demonstrate the launching of lightweight and mini torpedoes of Leonardo from the Elbit Systems' SeagullTM Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV).



Asia-Pacific to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The military spending of the countries in this region has been increased significantly in recent years. This increase is majorly due to the tensions between China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Due to the on-going tensions in the South China Sea, China is rigorously developing its naval ships and submarines.



Similarly, India has also been investing in empowering its naval force. Recently, Defense Ministry of India approved the acquisition of more than 100 heavyweight torpedoes that will be equipped on six Scorpene-class submarines. Such immediate requirements for heavyweight torpedoes of the Navy will be met by the purchases from foreign vendors while the long-term bulk requirement is fulfilled through the Made in India initiative. Development of indigenous torpedoes and their deployment in respective naval forces will be the supporting factor for the development of torpedo market in this region.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the prominent players in the torpedo market are Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, BAE Systems plc, and Rosoboronexport. Development of new torpedoes with high lethal capabilities by the companies are expected to help the companies gain new customers and increase their presence in the market.



Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Sechan Electronics Inc. among others are the suppliers of guidance systems, control systems, propulsion systems and other essential systems for the torpedoes. The collaborations between the suppliers is expected to increase the concentration in the market and increase the control over the supply chain of torpedo market in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Weight

5.1.1 Heavy-weight Torpedoes

5.1.2 Light-weight Torpedoes

5.2 Launch Platform

5.2.1 Sea-launched

5.2.1.1 Surface-launched

5.2.1.2 Underwater-launched

5.2.2 Air-launched

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 BAE Systems plc

6.2.2 Atlas Elektronik GmbH

6.2.3 Raytheon Company

6.2.4 Saab AB

6.2.5 Leonardo S.p.A.

6.2.6 Bharat Dynamics Limited

6.2.7 Rosoboronexport

6.2.8 ASELSAN A.S.

6.2.9 Naval Group

6.2.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.2.11 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.2.13 Sechan Electronics Inc.

6.2.14 DRDO



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vq3q8m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Missiles and Missiles Technology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.