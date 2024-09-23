Discover the TTcoin (TC) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that TTcoin (TC) has been listed on XT Exchange. The TC/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (Layer 2 & Web 3.0).







About TTcoin (TC)

TTcoin (TC) was established with a vision to bring balance to the crypto market by transforming investments into tangible, impactful projects. The essence of TTcoin lies in creating companies that are collectively organized under the TTcoin brand, functioning as a comprehensive network of enterprises. These enterprises aim to provide value to both the community of TTcoin users and the broader market, turning investments into productive ventures.

TTcoin’s mission is to bridge the gap between crypto investments and real-world projects, ensuring a future of innovation that arrives sooner than anticipated. By providing a sustainable platform for projects, TTcoin is poised to bring the benefits of blockchain technology into everyday business operations and help build the foundations of tomorrow’s economy.

The listing of TTcoin on XT Exchange marks an important milestone for the project and its community. With XT’s global platform and reach, TTcoin can extend its mission and increase liquidity, offering users and traders a broader opportunity to engage with this groundbreaking token. TTcoin is set to revolutionize the crypto market by combining investment with tangible business ventures, making it an essential player in the future of blockchain and decentralized finance.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, commented: “We are excited to welcome TTcoin to our platform. TTcoin’s innovative approach to merging real-world business projects with the power of blockchain aligns with our mission of fostering impactful and forward-thinking initiatives. We believe this listing will provide significant value to our users and contribute to the evolving landscape of digital assets.”

Website: https://ttcoin.info/

Blockchain Browser: https://tscscan.com/

Whitepaper Link: https://ttscan.net/wp/whitepaper.pdf

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

