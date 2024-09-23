FTI Consulting Adds EY Global M&A Leader to Transactions Practice

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Brian Salsberg as a Senior Managing Director and Global Head of M&A in the Transactions practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.



Mr. Salsberg, who is based in New York, is a highly experienced M&A professional, having successfully led clients through more than 100 acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and divestitures. He joins FTI Consulting from EY, where he was the firm’s Global Buy & Integrate Leader.

At FTI Consulting, Mr. Salsberg will work closely with the leaders of FTI Consulting’s diligence, merger integration and carveout, tax, human capital and digital teams to create holistic, end-to-end solutions for clients pursuing bulge bracket and cross-border transactions.

“Brian is known for his ability to help organizations — large corporate clients — navigate the challenges and opportunities a transformative transaction creates and for his willingness to give clients sound advice, even if it’s not what they want to hear in the moment,” said Scott Bingham, a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of Global Transactions at FTI Consulting. “These attributes make him an excellent fit with our client-focused, roll-up-our-sleeves culture, which prioritizes bringing senior counsel to clients in all the moments that matter and delivering meaningful results in even the most complex scenarios. I am confident he is the right leader to help us scale our capabilities to serve an even larger universe of clients.”

Prior to joining EY, Mr. Salsberg served as a senior executive and senior vice president of global strategy at a Fortune 500 company, a Partner at McKinsey & Company and a corporate transactions lawyer at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Salsberg said, “For me, the reason to join FTI Consulting was clear: The depth and breadth of the service offerings within FTI Consulting’s Transactions practice and across the firm’s global platform create tremendous opportunities to provide holistic, highly nuanced strategies for clients seeking to complete transactions in an increasingly complex global landscape. I have been incredibly impressed by the people and the spirit of collaboration that puts client needs first and delivers consistently strong results. I look forward to growing with this dedicated team of experts.”

The Transactions practice at FTI Consulting helps clients identify and address challenges and successfully execute every step of a transaction, including due diligence (finance, operational, tax, technical, IT and commercial), identifying cost and revenue synergies, generating employee support, developing and disseminating deal communications, securing the needed regulatory approvals, determining the costs to achieve planned savings, and developing and implementing the Day 1 through Day 100-plus plans. Drawing upon the firm’s deep industry expertise and deal experience, the team advises private equity, corporate and financial clients on strategy, structure, separation/integration and communications across the deal life cycle.

Mr. Salsberg’s arrival follows the recent appointment of former Global EY-Parthenon Leader Jeff Wray as a Senior Managing Director and leader of a new Consumer & Retail industry practice within FTI Delta, the global industry-specialized strategy consulting practice of FTI Consulting. Mr. Salsberg will partner with Mr. Wray and other leaders of FTI Consulting’s Strategy, Transactions and Transformation businesses to scale end-to-end consulting solutions that deliver tangible value to clients.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

