MetaHash Expedites Decentralization with Infrastructure Torrent Node Release

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #MetaHash is excited to release the Infrastructure Torrent node which is aimed at servicing enterprise users and enhancing the further decentralization of the high-performance network that is capable of processing more than 50 000 TPS at a validation time under three seconds.

Such network’s users as exchanges, retail, banking, and others demand the full tracking of their users’ accounts and require to download the whole blocks from the chain rather than request balance or transaction history. Infrastructure Torrent node is used to store the entire blocks for enterprise clients, thus unloading the network for end-users. Delegation of storing the blocks for enterprises to the community is entirely secured as each of these blocks has a signature of the core which guarantees its authenticity.

The Infrastructure Torrent is the second role after the Peer which is now available. The total number of roles will grow up to five including the core, the torrent, and the verification node in the coming months thus making #MetaHash invulnerable and fast as a decentralized network.

The Soft and Hard Caps of the new role are set at 500 000 and 20 000 000 #MHC, while the Seed, which is the minimum of the server’s own capital needed to let the server be qualified for the node’s role, is fixed at 100 000 #MHC.

To qualify for a role, besides meeting the caps requirements, the node’s owners will need to run a test of hardware and internet capacity. The minimum hardware requirements are set as 6 core 2.30GHz, 16 GB RAM, 500 GB HDD, though recommended ones are 8 core 2.30GHz, 32 GB RAM, and 500 GB SSD.

The reward for Infrastructure Torrent node’s owners will be sourced from two different pools - a fixed pool which is distributed proportionally to the amount of coins delegated to servers and a geo cluster pool which is proportionally split between Asia, Americas, and Europe clusters and assigned to servers attributed to these zones according to the amount of delegated coins.

The news of releasing a new node comes after the recent launch of #MetaGather Program which grants 1000 #MHC as a rent at no charge to any new user who signs up at the program’s page at http://metagather.org

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash is a next-generation blockchain network built on a unique infrastructure that relies on a multi-PoS consensus engine - empowering the network to scale above 50 000 transactions per second with less than three seconds for validation. The #TraceChain is the core of the #MetaHash protocol, which supplements the MetaApps ecosystem and MetaGate apps directory. The network is rapidly growing and currently operates with more than 20 000 active wallets and 200 community-owned servers around the world, the average amount of daily operations on #MetaHash blockchain exceeds 300 000 thus making it one of the top 10 active blockchains according to independent tracking services.



