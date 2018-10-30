Lamborghini will use ultra-fast blockchain by #MetaHash

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #MetaHash and The Automoviles Lamborghini Latinoamerica are pleased to announce the partnership agreement and joint plans in Lamborghini’s adoption of crypto technology. The world-famous sport car company has vast plans in using blockchain and made its choice in favor of #MetaHash as the leading blockchain platform capable of processing more than 50,000 transactions per second.

Lamborghini’s plans cover a number of initiatives including the release of its self-branded token on #MetaHash platform, selling cars for crypto currencies, as well as applying blockchain to data storing and transferring in production and sales operations.

“We are honored to partner with Lamborghini as one of the most powerful brands in the world. - says Anton Agranovsky, Co-founder of #MetaHash. - Our partnership is a great example of blockchain spreading around various industries and gaining more interest and trust. Super fast blockchain for super sport cars - a good match!”

"When we design and manufacture we do it with solid planning, implementing technology, adapting to the environment to obtain the maximum performance and safety, without losing sight of the prestige and solidity that we have gained over the decades - comments Jorge Antonio Fernández García, CEO & President of Lamborghini LATAM. - Thanks to our team of experts we innovate and overcome the challenges that arise, improving day by day. #MetaHash and its community share and support the same guidelines - this predetermined our choice.”

#MetaHash and Lamborghini are thrilled with the reached agreement and look forward to further realization of disruptive technology which may become an essential tool for the Government and Private sectors and instant solutions for socio-economic problems.

