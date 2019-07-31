Web Design Express to offer Free SEO Services

Web Design Express, a Los Angeles based Web Design Agency, has announced that they would be offering free onsite SEO to all new web design clients.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Web Design Express , a Los Angeles based Web Design Agency, has announced that they would be offering free onsite SEO to all new web design clients. SEO is one of the main driving forces for marketing of most businesses online. Web Design Express has years of experience with SEO, starting out as an SEO Company. Submit Express , our parent company, has been doing Search Engine Optimization (SEO) company since 1998. We will be using all our proven methods from years of experience in SEO for our new web design clients," says Pierre Zarokian, CEO of Web Design Express.Some of the important factors today for SEO are a fast site speed and having a responsive website (Mobile Friendliness). “These are two huge factors that Google has added to their algorithm in the past few years. Many web designers do not bother to test the site speed or optimize the speed. We use proven speed optimization techniques to get sites to load as fast as possible.” Added Pierre Zarokian.Onsite content and freshness are other factors. Web Design Express will optimize all new client’s websites for their main keywords and offers a monthly blog writing service. “My recommendation is for every site to post at least 1 or 2 blogs monthly on their website.”Web Design Express staff have knowledge in most major content management systems, including Wordpress web design , Wix, Shopify and Magento and other eCommerce platforms. Services start at just $99/monthly. To receive more information, contact Web Design Express directly through the company website.About Web Design ExpressWeb Design Express was co-founded in 2014 by Pierre Zarokian, CEO of Submit Express and a pioneer in SEO. The company provides affordable solutions for businesses of all sizes, including monthly subscription services. Zarokian is also a professional contributor to several publications, including Search Engine Journal.



