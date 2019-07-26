Team NuVision Is Once Again Recognized As #1 Team In California By RE/MAX Corporate Headquarter

Team NuVision is Ranked Top 1 Team in California by RE/MAX Headquarter

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team NuVision, a part of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc., is again recognized as the top 1 team in California by RE/MAX Corporate Headquarter from January to May 2019 and the top 4 team nationwide. The recognition that they received reflects the team’s hard work and dedication in providing their real estate services for their hopeful clients.

The leading real estate company is unique because they don’t follow what usual real estate brokerages do. They implement a careful plan to produce the best results for their clients. They have a more innovative system known as RBID Home Selling System that is specially designed for making sense of excitement and urgency in the real estate market today.

Team NuVision understands the exact needs of their clients. With that, they make sure that RBID Homes only offer excellent homes and deals in the market. They provide the best builder closeouts, foreclosures, corporate-owned homes, divorce sales, banked owned properties, property exchanges, distress sales, and other highly motivated sellers which are not available online. They value the trust of their customers, so they offer warranty against defects with their RBID Homes. Homebuyers can receive free 12 months Homeowners Warranty.

Their RBID Home Selling System also has 30 minutes to 1-hour RBID tour of the home rather than the usual all-day long open house wherein the listing agents hope and wait for potential buyers to come in. Their RBID tour has a different approach. They bring all the pre-approved and pre-qualified buyers who are willing, ready, and can purchase to see the property and write offers on the tour of the home window. It will also benefit the sellers since multiple offers are created and buyers have a sense of urgency and excitement to write the offers.

Rudy L. Kusuma, the team leader of Team NuVision, created this system in today's shifting real estate market for the benefits of the sellers where the market will be shifted to the seller's property. The leadership of Rudy L. Kusuma helps the whole team of the company to achieve greater things in the real estate market. Team NuVision has a friendly and accommodating team that helps their clients from beginning to end. They apply respect and professionalism when it comes to dealing with their customers.

Team NuVision never stops in developing the best solutions to improve their work quality. They strive to provide for whatever their clients. With that, they only offer the most comprehensive services to meet or even surpass the expectations and standards of their customers. They are a licensed and authorized real estate company, so clients have nothing to fear about their services. The achievement of their clients is also the achievement of their team.

For more details about Team NuVision and their services, call 626-789-0159 or email at rudy@teamnuvision.net.



