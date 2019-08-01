The 4 Best Things About Teaching English in Thailand

Thailand boasts some of the best beaches in the world.

Thailand is a mecca for expats from all around the world and it's easy to see why.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When one thinks of white sand beaches, wild nights out, delicious food and super relaxed vibes, Thailand is one of the first vacation destinations that come to mind.Tourists who go there often fall in love immediately and it’s easy to see why Thailand is one of the biggest expat hubs in the world.While there are many ways one might extend their stay in Thailand indefinitely, one of the easiest ways is to become a TEFL teacher. TEFL teachers are in huge demand in Thailand at the moment and it’s never been easier to secure a well paying job teaching English. Typically, bachelor's degrees are required in addition to TEFL certification but not anymore! Our Teach in Thailand Internship can fasttrack you to a great TEFL career, no degree required!Here’s why Thailand is a clear winner when it comes to TEFL destinations;4. The beachesSeeing as most TEFL teachers hail from western countries full of rain, snow and bitter winters, it’s no surprise that the beautiful beaches of Thailand hold an irresistible draw to most of them.Picture pure white sand dotted with leafy green palm trees and littered with exotic shells. A little further up from the water, a few restaurants and bars with open air designs offer up mouthwatering local cuisine and strong cocktails for very reasonable prices.The more adventurous can participate in diving or snorkelling the numerous coral reefs off the coast of most Thai beaches while the more relaxed can stretch out in a hammock or on the sand for some sun and seabreeze.Whatever your preference for beach activities, it’s really hard to beat the beaches of the tropics and teaching English in Thailand is one way to get there.3. The nightlifeWhile you’re expected to be on your best behaviour as a teacher during the school week, it doesn’t mean you can’t get away for a wild night out every once in a while.With both the amount of tourists on vacation looking to let loose and the local’s love of dancing, karaoke and Hong Thong (Thai whiskey), it’s no surprise that Thailand offers some of the most unique and exciting nightlife in the world.Thailand is a huge country that varies wildly depending on what part you’re in and as a result, there’s something for everyone.The two main cities of Bangkok and Chiang Mai both offer a great night out but if you’re really looking to let loose, the south is the place to be. There are numerous party islands off either coast which boast everything from little reggae bars equipped with hammocks and hookahs for the truly chilled out to raging dance parties along the entire beach that go till dawn, including the infamous Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan that draws crowds of up to 30,000 people each month.2. The foodWhile every culture has great cuisine, Thai food is absolutely legendary around the world. Think fresh ingredients, bold flavours and dirt cheap prices.Most of the eating out is done in night markets, normally quiet streets or courtyards during the day that come alive with lights, music and food stalls during the early evening.The night markets are full of vendors cooking fresh cuisine right in front of you to be had for unbeatable prices. You can get anything from gigantic seafood platters to be shared by an entire family, savoury grilled meat skewers ranging from chicken to alligator, or local dishes like papaya salad, Tom Yum soup and Khao Soi. Some of the night markets in bigger cities will even have western food like burgers and pizza, perfect for those teaching English in Thailand with squeamish appetites but we really recommend embracing the delicious local flavours!1. The peopleThailand is known as “the land of smiles” for a reason. Thai people are some of the kindest, most helpful and happiest people in the world.When teaching English in Thailand, you will very quickly learn to love the local Thais, from your landlord who might bring you medicine when you’re feeling sick, your favourite pad thai lady who throws in a bit extra every time with a wink and a smile, and your co teachers who help you control your class.And then there’s the locals that will undoubtedly become your absolute favourites, your students!Thai children are even smiley-er than their adult counterparts and generally eager to learn about you and your culture. They will be very interested in everything about you, you might be the only foreigner they have seen in their entire lives!Teachers are afforded a very high degree of respect in Thai culture and it’s not uncommon for students and their families to give gifts to teachers. On the last day of the semester, your desk will probably be completely covered in handmade cards, sweets and stuffed animals given to you by the students. It can make one very sad to leave.So while there are many countries one might consider teaching English in, teaching English in Thailand is undoubtedly one of the best options out there for any aspiring young teacher.Thailand is also a super easy country in which to get a job if you lack a bachelor's degree. Our Teach in Thailand Internship is a unique and fun program that consists of a week of orientation in which you will take a few onsite classes ranging in everything from brushing up on your TEFL skills to the Thai language, go on some cool cultural excursions (elephant sanctuary and Muay Thai boxing anyone?) and just slowly get set up for your exciting new life in Thailand! You will have help along the way for everything, from getting picked up at the airport to setting up a Thai bank account and SIM card.Make sure to check out our internship page on the link above and for any further information, you can email our internship department at intern@mytefl.com.Happy travels!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.