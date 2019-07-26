SYCAMORE SCHOOL RECERTIFIED WITH WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Sycamore is fully compliant with Wisconsin state reporting requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

We value our status as an approved vendor with the Wisconsin DPI and look forward to continuing to serve schools participating in the state's Choice Program.” — Glen Ellis

FREMONT, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sycamore Education announces the recertification of Sycamore School , its leading online school information management system, with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) for continued integration with WISEdata in the 2019-2020 school year.WISEdata, an open data collection system, allows school districts, charter schools, and private schools participating in a parental Choice program to submit data to the Wisconsin DPI from the student information system (SIS) vendor of their choice.“Our integration with WISEdata streamlines the process of collecting required state and federal student data,” explained Mark Dalluge, Sycamore’s Director of Operations. “We make it easier, faster, and more secure for schools to submit their data to the state—just one or two clicks and Sycamore School is securely synced with the WISEdata system.”“We’re pleased to continue our strong working partnership with the Wisconsin DPI as an approved vendor for schools in Wisconsin’s Choice Program,” said Glen Ellis, Founder and CEO of Sycamore Education. “We value our status as an approved vendor and look forward to continuing to serve Choice Program schools in Wisconsin.”Sycamore Education remains committed to protecting student data privacy, improving the operational efficiencies of all schools, and meeting federal and state reporting requirements.About Sycamore EducationSycamore Education’s comprehensive school management system, Sycamore School, includes more than 300 integrated features and provides the tools schools need to keep student data organized and secure, streamline their processes, and enhance communications and reporting. For more information, visit SycamoreSchool.com.



