Advocacy Honors (AH!) Announces October 23rd Date and Partners With Entertainment Tonight & TCL North America

Event Honors Industry Leaders Who Give Back and Will Be Hosted by ET’s Kevin Frazier Presented by: TCL NORTH AMERICA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocacy Honors (AH!) announced today the 5th annual Television Industry Advocacy Awards will be held October 23rd at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. Also announced today is that TCL North America will be this year’s Title Sponsor and Entertainment Tonight will be the official Entertainment News/media partner for the esteemed event.

ET’s Kevin Frazier will do the hosting honors this year.

The event honors leaders of the television industry who effectively use their voices for social cause. Honorees, presenters and attendees will be announced in the coming weeks. Over its short history, the Television Industry Advocacy Awards has recognized the work of 34 industry leaders including; Eva Longoria, Chrissy Metz, Keegan-Michael Key, Alfre Woodard, Anthony Anderson, Sela Ward, Tim Robbins, Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, Patricia Heaton, Constance Zimmer, Jill Soloway, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Abigail Disney, Bill Prady, Niecy Nash and Laverne Cox, among others.

Paul Turcotte; Founder of the Television Industry Advocacy Awards explained “The Advocacy Awards acknowledge and support industry advocates who are making positive change while inspiring their millions of fans to engage in discussion and to impact change. “Entertainment Tonight is a perfect partner for us to amplify our celebrity advocates and highlight the collective advocacy work of our honorees. TCL, America’s fastest-growing TV brand, has stepped up their commitment to our celebrity advocates by becoming the evening’s Title sponsor. Their corporate give-back initiatives parallel our mission to impact change and we are honored to have them on board for a second year.”

“TCL applauds the Television Industry Advocacy Awards for their efforts and we are very proud to support the great service they do in recognizing TV stars who generously use their platform to highlight needs within the community,” said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. “Being America’s fastest-growing TV brand takes a lot of work but we make sure to filter all our business decisions through a guiding hand called TCL Cares - a simple set of rules that benefit our users, our employees, the communities we serve and our environment. That said, it was an easy choice for us to work with this event and celebrate the honorees selflessly dedicated to helping those in need using their advantages.”

Details are as follows:

WHO: Host Kevin Frazier

WHERE: TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

WHEN: Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019

5:00 pm Press call

6:00 pm Red Carpet/Photo Ops/Cocktail Reception

7:30 pm Awards immediately follow

***THIS IS AN INVITATION-ONLY, TICKETED EVENT. ALL PRESS MUST BE

CREDENTIALED. PRESS REQUESTS: Juliette@itgirlpr.com SPACE IS EXTREMELY LIMITED***

About Advocacy Honors

Advocacy Honors (AH!) producers of the Television Industry Advocacy Awards produce high level events that support and amplify influential voices and capture national attention that generate millions of impactful media impressions for worthy causes and charities. For additional information, please visit: https://advocacyhonors.com/

About TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™. For additional product information please visit www.tclusa.com.



About Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is a multi-platform entertainment news brand, with a cross-screen portfolio that includes the #1 entertainment newsmagazine on television with nearly 5 million viewers daily, the 24/7 streaming network ET Live, and a top entertainment news network online, delivering more than 150 million video views per month. ETonline.com averages 20 million monthly unique visitors in the U.S. per comScore, while ET’s social audience reaches more than 70 million U.S. users monthly. Entertainment Tonight is executive produced by Erin Johnson. ET Live is co-executive produced by Chris Russell.



Contacts:

Juliette Harris/ itGirl PR

julietteh@itgirlpublicrelations.com

818 321 2317



