Could this be the Greek Billy Graham?

James has preached to crowds of up to 80,000 people in high-risk places like Pakistan. No other known Greek Cypriot Evangelist has converted so many to Christ.

BOSTON, MA, USA, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greek Cypriot Evangelist – James Sideras, has been travelling the world for 28 years preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. Having preached to huge crowds of up to 80,000 people in high-risk places like Pakistan, no other known Greek Cypriot Evangelist has converted so many people to Christ. He has ministered in five different continents to circa 20 countries, and last year alone he led over 100,000 people to receive Christ as their Lord and savior for the first time. In his meetings, James has literally seen thousands divinely healed from sickness and baptized in the Holy Spirit. He also recently started a global TV network called WhatTV, which streams the gospel in three different languages. The TV brand ‘What’ is not just a catchy phrase, but also an acronym that carries a deeper meaning: World Healing and Transformation. That’s James’s goal, to transform the world through the timeless message of Christ. Click on the thumbnail link below to view one of his TV shows called ‘The Big Deal.’ His message is clear, that "God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life" (John 3:16).

James's parents are indigenous Greek Cypriots from Famagusta. After his parents moved from Cyprus to England in the early sixties, James was born and raised in London. However, while on vacation in Cyprus, he narrowly escaped death as a young boy during the 1974 Turkish invasion. From the age of 25, James grew an award-winning UK healthcare business with his family, which became a multimillion enterprise. He later went on to earn a doctorate at the University of Hertfordshire, England. James lived in Cyprus for eleven years but in 2017 moved to Boston, USA where he now resides with his wife and five children. As well as continuing to travel to the nations, James ministers in the Boston region, believing God sent him there to spark a revival that will cause thousands turn to Christ in America.

Personal YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrJamesSideras

TV website: www.whattv.org

Email: james@whattv.org

Evangelist Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWD-lR3kQnA

