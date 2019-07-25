SMART Community Exchange launches SMART Safety and Security program for communities and schools

Safe Schools for Safe Communities

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with Educational Institutions and Community Partners, SMART Community Exchange is launching the SMART Safety and Security (S3) Public Private Partnership (P3), developing and implementing local SMART solutions to address physical safety and digital security risks and threats for communities.Since its inception in 2015, the S3 program has been successfully implemented in educational institutions to address the evolving physical safety and digital security challenges. The S3 community partners provide resources, technology, and quality training to help build community resilience through SMART resources and training programs.The S3 community awareness and education program delivers resources and integrated safety and security systems expertise to community developers, resilience officers, first responders, school resource officers and safety professionals. The S3 is designed to test, evaluate and showcase vendor neutral safety and security solutions as well as to assist the training, research and development needs of U.S. communities, enterprises and organizations.The S3 partners are highly qualified and well-equipped to bring hands-on experience and expertise in integrating SMART to enhance the physical safety and digital security efforts of safety professionals as they do the critical work of responding to community risks and threats. The S3 community partnership is a living laboratory that gives citizens, academia, industry and government a place to collaborate, learn and research. The S3 incorporates best practice, lessons learned, and cutting-edge technology, which provides all partners with capabilities to gather, process, analyze, display and disseminate SMART safety and security solutions, planning and operations data for training.The S3 connects community and business leaders, across the U.S, providing unique partner opportunities to test solutions, share lessons learned, and to turn best practices into real-world solutions and a real-time safety environment. In addition, the program provides awareness, education, professional development and economic development access for those responsible for planning and overseeing safety and security operations of communities, educational institutions, enterprises and organizations.The SMART Community Exchange (SCE) brings together individuals and organizations through a powerful global platform. SCE offers powerful learning tools and education resources through SMART Education Exchange (SEE) and international SMART Summits and SMART Trade Missions . We believe that a thriving community of SMART Experts, Leaders, and Learners working together will provide balanced and efficient solutions for Business, Environment, and Society. We advance Positive Development (PD) and SMART growth through SMART partner projects, and trade and investment. We share strategic Information, Education, Advocacy and Networking Resources, to foster SMART Commerce Worldwide.For More Information about our Programs Contact: info@SMARTCommunityExchange.com



