Hemp Cigarettes, CBD Beer, & China – The Perfect Storm

Global Joint Venture launched in China for production of Hemp Cigarettes, CBD Beer & CBD Cosmetics

SINGAPORE, MACAO, CHINA, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia Hemp pioneers-' CannAcubed ' have signed a strategic & exclusive joint venture agreement with one of Macao and China’s fastest growing Tobacco & (Hemp) product innovation Companies -‘Macao Red Cloud Tobacco Group Ltd (Red Cloud). The agreement was signed between the parties at Red Cloud’s corporate China office, in the first-tier city of Dongguan in central Guangdong Province, China.CannAcubed Pte Ltd is a fully diversified Industrial Hemp company with global headquarters in Singapore. The Group was China’s first foreign company to successfully set up and establish its Hemp cultivation & production project in Yunnan, China. CannAcubed recently secured 2 large factory sites in Chuxiong, Yunnan totalling 13,000 meters squared, where it has already begun design work for CBD production, processing & research. The factories will have an annual CBD production capacity of around 60 Tons. A 3rd Factory industrial site has already been identified with plans to double the capacity inside 2 years.CannAcubed is currently growing Industrial Hemp on just under 400 acres this year in Lufeng & Wuding in China and will export from Kunming where it is setting up its China head office. The company has access to over 200,000 hectares of land in China for growing and intends to scale up significantly in 2020 and beyond.Macao Red Cloud Tobacco Group Co., Ltd. is a Macao local enterprise specially approved by the Special Administrative Region Government in 2010. With product development & technical research offices in Guangzhou & Kunming China, manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, and sales distribution channels in the UAE, Africa, Australia & the US, Red Cloud are uniquely positioned to leverage the rapidly growing Hemp & CBD markets. After cooperating with CannAcubed, the group is preparing to launch the first batch of industrial hemp and CBD products in China. This includes a specialized Hemp Beer brand - "Hybier", which will become the first and only hemp beer sold in mainland China.Next month, the company is expected to release China's first natural soft capsule food containing CBD ingredients in mainland China. In addition, with this strategic cooperation with CannAcubed, Red Cloud will continue to develop CBD application technology within its cigarette & tobacco product line. It is believed that these unique technologies will win broad market space and opportunity once applied.“I’m absolutely thrilled to be partnering an incredibly innovative and forward-thinking company like Red Cloud”, said Davies - Group CEO of CannAcubed. “We have the total value chain now locked up and it’s extremely exciting. We have the land and production capacity to scale fast and big, and this was the final piece of the puzzle for us”.“Partnering with CannAcubed made perfect sense for us”, Red Cloud’s Group CEO Jimmy Wang stated. “We’ve focused heavily on product research & development, and we now have the upstream and downstream taken care of. CannAcubed shared our vision completely when it came to innovation and where the future lies with Hemp.”This seemingly match made in heaven will focus entirely on Hemp, CBD & Hemp derivative products and research. Product development for the joint venture has already begun with Hemp/CBD beer, Hemp & CBD Cigarettes, and CBD Facial masks being first on the list.The new Joint Venture will set up its global distribution out of Macao, and domestic company likely to be in CannAcubed’s head office in Kunming.



