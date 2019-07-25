HHS Awards Nearly $42 Million to Expand Health Information Technology In Health Centers Nationwide

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) awarded almost $42 million in funding to 49 Health Center Controlled Networks (HCCNs). These awards will enable the HCCNs to support 1,183 federally-funded health centers across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to expand the use of health information technology (health IT). Empowering patients and promoting data sharing through health IT is an element of President Trump’s vision for a healthcare system that delivers better value and better health for American patients.

“Health centers play a crucial role in providing their communities with access to high quality, affordable healthcare,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Investing in more advanced health IT will help put patients at the center and unleash the power of data, helping us get better value from the care delivered by health centers and delivering on President Trump’s vision for healthcare.”

"Improvements in information technology will enhance the patient and provider experience as health centers continue to deliver high quality primary care in underserved communities across the nation,” said HRSA Administrator Dr. George Sigounas. "President Trump is determined to support and improve the ability of health centers to work together and deliver value-based care.”

HCCNs are groups of health centers collaborating to improve operational and clinical practices by making technology easier for providers and patients to use, increasing the security of patient information and using data to improve patient care.

Health centers’ participation in this program is growing; between 2016 and 2019 participation increased from 70% to 86% of HRSA-funded health centers.

To see a list of awardees, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/funding-opportunities/hccn/awards/