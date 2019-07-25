ACC Global MEDIA Features Business, Executive Coach & Author Christine Rose

Christine Rose of Christine Rose Coaching & Consulting Author, Speaker & Coach Christine Rose Christine Rose, CEO of Christine Rose Coaching & Consulting

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christine Rose Coaching & ConsultingACC NEWS Interview with Christine Rose, on THURSDAY, JULY 25th, 2019 at 12PM (12:00 p.m. EST., Seattle, WA)Contact: Christine RosePhone: 1 (425)-326-9855Email: MyCoach@ChristineRose.CoachWebsite: WWW.CHRISTINEROSE.COACHContact: ACC Global Media , 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global NEWS Spotlights Christine Rose of Christine Rose Coaching & Consulting On Women Empowerment, Business, Life & Self DiscoverySeattle, WA – Trauma, stress, disappointment, abandonment, helplessness, isolation, even the general feeling of being stuck or lost from one’s desired path… it’s very rare for a person to live their entire life without experiencing some sort of hardship or limiting obstacle. The effects can be everlasting and take a devastating toll on one’s mental, physical and professional well-being.More and more, people are turning to outside professional perspectives from the well-trained minds of people like Certified Business/Executive Transformation Coach Christine Rose. Christine is here to affirm that no matter what you’ve experienced, you are never alone and you can overcome any obstacle that stands in your way.Personally, and professionally, Christine brings a refreshing wealth of knowledge that spans years of experience. From overcoming abuse, to raising a family, to spending years in the workforce in sales and management positions; Christine understands the issues that people, especially women, face every day no matter what station of life they are in.Christine’s story of perseverance is a budding reminder that’s it never too late to achieve your dreams. Her own experience in working with a coach led to glorious transformations in her life. Compelled to share this feeling with others, she pursued and obtained certifications from the International Coaching Federation and Taylor Protocols. Christine earned a degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University, graduated from Coach U’s Advanced Corporate Coaching Program, has been featured on the Forbes Coaches Council and Forbes.com, and is a facilitator for the International Coaching Federation in her home state of Washington.With a client-centered approach, Christine utilizes her educational training and personal experiences to coach her client base consisting of individuals and business leaders from across the nation as they set and achieve their goals. At www.ChristineRose.coach, people can view all of Christine’s amazing services.As Christine appreciates the importance of meeting her clients’ needs, she makes herself available by phone, in person and video chat so people across the globe at any time can get the assistance they need.With the upcoming release of her book entitled “Life Beyond #Me Too”, Christine addresses sexual violence and situations that burden modern society. Feeding off her inspiration to influence change, the book is intended to create transformation in the culture.Christine Rose will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio www.blogtalkradio.com/Accglobalmedia on Thursday, July 25th at 12pm EST. For more information visit www.Christinerose.coach, email mycoach@christinerose.coach or call 425-326-9855.Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.

