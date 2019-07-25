VentureWrench Startup Community Announces Availability of VentureWrench Guide to Investor Capital for Entrepreneurs

VentureWrench Guide to Investor Capital for Entrepreneurs VentureWrench Logo Nicole Toomey Davis, Enclavix Pres & CEO and VentureWrench Co-Creator

New E-book Available to Entrepreneurs at No Cost to Help Support Entrepreneurship

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VentureWrench™ Startup Community from Enclavix™, LLC announced that it has released its new "VentureWrench Guide to Investor Capital". This E-book includes over 50 pages of insights and advice to help entrepreneurs be more successful in raising capital from investors.

The VentureWrench team of serial entrepreneurs at Enclavix launched the VentureWrench Startup Community to help accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship and this new guide helps entrepreneurs get to know the unique strategy of "Designing the Perfect Investor™" which helps entrepreneurs target perfect investors and avoid poisoning the fundraising well.

Enclavix President & CEO and VentureWrench co-creator, Nicole Toomey Davis shared, “It’s easy for an entrepreneur to make mistakes that can kill their chance of raising startup money from investors. We are delighted to make our exclusive VentureWrench Guide to Investor Capital available at no cost to entrepreneurs to help them be smarter and savvier as they prepare to raise capital. This unique guide written specifically for entrepreneurs includes insider insights about angel investors, venture capital investors, equity crowdfunding, the best ways to structure your deal and much more!"

Entrepreneurs can visit https://venturewrench.com/investorcapitalguide/ to get their free copy of the VentureWrench Guide to Investor Capital.

The VentureWrench Startup Community builds on the AI-powered VentureWrench Library at Library.VentureWrench.com, also free for entrepreneurs, and adds rich content including E-books, checklists, guides, the teams StartupNotes blog, online courses and workshops to help entrepreneurs get to success more quickly. Entrepreneurs can access all of this and more at VentureWrench.com.

About Enclavix, LLC and the VentureWrench Startup Community

Enclavix is an Artificial Intelligence software company that creates online tools to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship by applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies to identify and curate the highest quality, most useful resources to coach and support startup entrepreneurs and to tackle intellectual property challenges. The company has received over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation through the SBIR program to allow the launch of the AI – powered VentureWrench Library. The VentureWrench Startup Community combines artificial intelligence and advanced software with rich content to help entrepreneurs bring capital into their business, solve problems, answer questions and help them move their business forward.

The startup coaches and creators of the VentureWrench Startup Community, the team at Enclavix, LLC, are experienced entrepreneurs who have started multiple businesses, raised millions of dollars in investment from investors and the SBIR program, and sold their prior company to a public firm. Our CEO has also mentored and provided grant funding for dozens of emerging technology companies through her public service running a State funding program. The team is passionate about entrepreneurship and its potential for entrepreneurs and for the economy.

Enclavix designed the VentureWrench Library to help entrepreneurs find the information they need – from the best resources – as quickly as possible. Enclavix appreciates the support of the National Science Foundation which provided funding for a portion of this work.

Learn more at https://venturewrench.com/ or https://venturewrench.com/about/ .

Excerpt Video of Designing the Perfect Investor - Raising Capital for Your Startup



