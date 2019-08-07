MaiaLearning Integrates the Common App

MaiaLearning Integrates Common App

MaiaLearning’s integration with the Common App simplifies the application process for schools around the world

We help schools succeed by making application management simple. This integration is critical to that process. Our Common App collaboration demonstrates our commitment to build best-in-class products.” — Satish Mirle, MaiaLearning CEO

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaiaLearning, Inc. today announced that it has gone live with its integration with Common App’s online university application system, which serves millions of applicants, counselors and recommenders globally.



Common App is a non-profit membership organization serving about 900 colleges and universities around the world. It is dedicated to access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Each year, more than 1 million students -- a third of whom are first generation -- use Common App to apply to universities, research financial aid and scholarships, and find additional resources.

MaiaLearning supports nearly a million users worldwide in the career, academic, and university planning that is the foundation for post-secondary education applications. It helps counselors organize and seamlessly transfer required documents (transcripts, recommendations, fee waivers, etc.) to universities. It improves their efficiency by presenting what is required, and tracking what was sent and what is pending. As a result, counselors don’t worry about missing documents and can spend more time on students. Combining this capability with a way to streamline the application process is a key factor for many schools and districts when they choose a university and career readiness platform.



To use the new integration, students link their MaiaLearning and Common App accounts. Educators can then use MaiaLearning to provide the teacher evaluations and recommendations that make up the student’s application package. A click sends the documents to universities.



The new integration is part of the standard MaiaLearning subscription for the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more, or request a no-obligation demonstration, go to www.maialearning.com and Request Webinar.



About MaiaLearning, Inc.

MaiaLearning, Inc., founded in 2008, provides students with an engaging, all-inclusive platform for university and career planning. Its MaiaLearning software helps counselors offer more effective guidance with less effort, and keeps families informed.



MaiaLearning supports interactive learning communities among students, educators, and families in 54 countries. It powers the State of California’s college and career readiness portal, and has been approved for funding by the states of Iowa and Arkansas, and the New York BOCES system.



For more information, or to schedule an interview, contact Philip Roybal at (408) 782-4244, or phil(at)maialearning(dot)com.



