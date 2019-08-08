Super Middleweight Indy's Malcolm "Unmerciful" Jones v. Fidel Hernandez on FITE.TV Live From Tyndall Armory on August 10

Chin Chek Promotions presents "Kings of the Rumble II" Live Pro Boxing at the Historic Tyndall Armory in Downtown Indianapolis on August 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. The next shows are October 26 and December 7.

Chin Chek Promotions is the only consistent game with top notch pro boxing matches in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Chin Chek fighters, which include Indiana natives, will rise to the top.” — Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chin Chek Promotions Brings "Kings of the Rumble II" on Saturday, August 10 at the Tyndall Armory, 711 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204 and on FITE.TV (Live and On Demand). Doors open at 6 p.m. Super Middleweight Indy's Malcolm "Unmerciful" Jones v. Arizona's Fidel Hernandez headlines in the main event with several Chin Chek jaw dropping undercard fights. From start to finish there will be plenty of boxing action to watch. Tickets start at just $30.

“My team is building champions and giving them an arena to fight on a regular basis,” said Indianapolis-based Chin Chek Promotions Founder Dominic Brogan. “I am proud to say that Chin Chek Promotions is the only consistent game in Indianapolis with top notch pro boxing matches in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Chin Chek fighters, which include Indiana natives, will rise to the top.”

Under the banner of Chin Chek Promotions, several international fighters have fought in the ring at the Tyndall Armory. Chin Chek Promotions’ “Cold Knockout” brought in Australia’s Les “Lock N Load” Sherrington and Russia’s Bobirzhan "The Merciless" Mominov fought in the “Kings of Rumble I.”

Akin to the philosophy of the Golden Gloves of America, Brogan provides a solid platform for boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders to showcase their athletic skills and sportsmanship in North America and worldwide.



The Main Event (10 rounds):

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Malcolm "Unmerciful" Jones (14-1) v. Fidel Hernandez (20-6-1)

The Co-Main Event (10 rounds):

FLYWEIGHTS

Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson (5-0) v. Jemsi Kiibazange (12-3-2)

Undercards (More Fights TBA)

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Julias Kisarawe (30-7-1) v. Sharone Carter (10-3)



Friday, August 9

4:00 p.m. OFFICIAL WEIGH IN: OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Free)

Location: Tyndall Armory

4 p.m. – Media arrival & doors open to the public

5 p.m. – Weigh-in begins

5:30 p.m. - Press Conference



Saturday, August 10 - FIGHT NIGHT

6:00 p.m. DOORS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Tickets can be purchased online or at the door)

7:30 p.m. FIRST FIGHT

Location: Tyndall Armory

CREDENTIAL DISTRIBUTION

Fight credentials can be picked up on Friday, August 9 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, August 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the venue entrance of Tyndall Armory. Proper personal photo ID (Driver's license or passport) is required for credential pick-up. Register for press credentials at info@platinumstarpr.com.

Fans can watch the live stream on Chin Chek Facebook and Fite TV. To purchase tickets to the live event, visit: Eventbrite at chinchekpromotions_kingsoftherumble2.eventbrite.com or Fite TV app for details. To stream live, download the Fite TV app, the PPV fee is $9.95.

*Fighters subject to change.

Stay up-to-date with Chin Chek and our events visit: www.chinchekpromotions.com, follow us on Twitter: Instagram, or become a fan on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/chinchekpromotions/

MEDIA CONTACTS

Platinum Star PR at info@platinumstarpr.com or Instagram @platinumstarpr

SPONSORSHIP INQUIRIES

Marie Lemelle for Platinum Star PR at m.lemelle@att.net or 213-276-7827.

