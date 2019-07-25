nQueue President and CEO Rick Hellers to Speak at ILTACON 2019

Legal technologist and management leader to address “Innovative Approaches to Document Scanning and Better Information Governance”

It’s no secret that technology doesn’t add value if people are not using it. That’s why I’m so happy to come and speak to the ILTA community on strategies for pushing adoption.” — Rick Hellers, President and CEO at nQueue

TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- nQueue, the leading provider of scanning and routing, print management and cost recovery solutions to the legal industry, today announced that its President and CEO Rick Hellers will speak at ILTACON 2019 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The session will take place on August 21, 2019, at 2:30 p.m.Hellers, who has more than 35 years of experience in legal technology and operations management for law firms, will address the topic “Innovative Approaches to Document Scanning and Better Information Governance.” As part of ILTACON 2019’s Education Hub series, the session will discuss how law firms can reduce costs and information governance risks by gaining wider adoption of scanning and routing tools.“It’s no secret that technology doesn’t add value if people are not using it,” says Hellers. “That’s why I’m so happy to come and speak to the ILTA community on strategies for pushing adoption. It’s also why nQueue developed a whole new paradigm for our technology solutions, on a brand-new tech stack, that we call ‘Fifth Generation.’”nQueue’s Fifth Generation cost recovery, scanning and routing and print management products feature a completely new interface designed for ease of use. Every task is simpler and easier to deploy, and user-defined workflows can be built almost instantly. Users do not have to toggle between the device’s screen and nQueue’s, scan products now include failover and true load balancing and print and scan functionality can now be fully uncoupled from cost recovery. The goal is to boost adoption by improving the user experience.“nQueue’s Fifth Generation technology is especially impactful for users of InfoRoute, nQueue’s scanning and routing solution,” adds Hellers. “InfoRoute 5 now includes queues, which allow a user to scan and process a document, but have it sorted in a holding place for manual intervention, such as QA. Once it is released from this queue, the document automatically continues to its intended destination, such as the proper location in any leading document management system.”nQueue will also set aside time for a series of private 20-minute “Snack-n-Learn” sessions at ILTACON to illustrate how some firms have gained improved adoption rates from their attorneys by leveraging the Fifth Generation paradigm. These sessions will include refreshments and take place throughout the day on August 19-22.Hellers and nQueue’s Director of Products Phil Hewson will also showcase nQueue’s future plans at a Roadmap Breakfast on Tuesday, August 20. At the breakfast, in a fast-paced hard-hitting segment similar to a “Squawk Box” interview, Hellers and Hewson will discuss nQueue’s position in the market, its future and its new technology stack.To schedule a Snack-n-Learn or for more information about the Roadmap Breakfast, please contact Patty Robertson at probertson@nqueue.com.The four-day ILTACON 2019 gathers legal professionals from small to large law firms, corporate and government legal departments, academia and Global 100 firms to share successful legal operation strategies for today’s transforming legal industry. For more information, visit https://www.iltanet.org/ About nQueuenQueue provides software-based information workflow solutions to more than 35 percent of the largest 250 law firms in the United States, seven of the top 20 in the UK, seven of the largest 35 in Australia and five of the top 10 globally. The company’s document scanning and routing solutions enable firms to capture, format, route and control scans to improve security and reduce costs associated with document retention and retrieval. Its cost recovery solutions assist firms by enhancing the automation and processing of any operational and administrative expenses, including print, copy, scan, phone, fax, travel, court fees, research, overnight, courier costs and credit card charges, and its print management solutions increase print security while reducing misuse and waste. All of nQueue’s software offerings work with and without cost recovery and can be embedded directly into multifunction devices or reside on tablet computers to provide clients with the knowledge required to run their businesses more profitably. nQueue is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reckon Limited and the only truly global cost recovery company. To learn more about nQueue please visit www.nQueue.com or email Patty Robertson at probertson@nqueue.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.